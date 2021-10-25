From the archives: Minnesota's waterskiing contribution

Data: Axios Research; Cartogram: Sara Wise and Oriana Gonzalez/AxiosThe U.S. Supreme Court will hear oral arguments Monday morning in two cases challenging a restrictive new abortion law in Texas.Catch up quick: The court fast-tracked the challenges to Texas' law, which bans most abortions after six weeks of pregnancy and is structured to avoid federal scrutiny.Why it matters: The rulings will test the strength of Roe v. Wade, which allows abortions before fetal viability, or roughly 23 weeks into pregnancy, and the role of states in regulating the procedure.Colorado is one of seven states without any gestational limits on abortion.State of...
