Ed Sheeran has said that cutting out alcohol has helped him lose weight put on by an unhealthy lifestyle during tours.In a new interview with The Sun, Sheeran said the birth of his daughter Lyra this June inspired him to adopt a cleaner, healthier lifestyle, including moderating his consumption of “chicken wings, wine and beer”. The “Shape Of You” singer explained: “Lyra has been the biggest motivation in terms of detoxing my life, and I think it’s a change everyone needs to go through if they’re a parent.”The singer, whose new album Equals is scheduled for release this Friday...

