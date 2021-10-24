Taiwanese delegation in Prague to boost ties; China protests
By ASSOCIATED PRESS
MyNorthwest.com
9 days ago
PRAGUE (AP) — Taiwanese government ministers were visiting the Czech capital on Monday accompanied by dozens of business and research representatives to boost trade and investment, a move that has angered China. Minister of National Development Kung Ming-hsin is leading a delegation of 66 officials representing business and research...
A top-secret Chinese stealth fighter jet is seen flying for the first time after being caught on prior occasions. This sighting resolves the argument on its flight since most of its capacities are shrouded unknown. This confirms that China is moving forward in technological capabilities. Like the US with the...
After President Biden said at a CNN town hall last night he would defend Taiwan from an attack by China, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said there is "no room for compromise" on its territorial claims on the island. The latest trading of barbs between the U.S. and China over Taiwan...
President Xi Jinping declared in July that those who get in the way of China’s ascent will have their “heads bashed bloody against a Great Wall of steel.” The People’s Liberation Army Navy is churning out ships at a rate not seen since World War II, as Beijing issues threats against Taiwan and other neighbors. Top Pentagon officials have warned that China could start a military conflict in the Taiwan Strait or other geopolitical hot spots sometime this decade.
Chinese President Xi Jinping delivered a dud letter to the COP26 climate change summit in Glasgow, Scotland. Failing to attend the summit, the Chinese leader was expected to extend an olive branch with new pledges to cut carbon emissions. Instead, Xi offered no new commitments beyond pre-stated pledges to peak China's carbon emissions by 2030 and reach neutrality by 2060. The lack of new action will greatly disappoint COP26 delegates. It will particularly frustrate the European Union, which regards China's cooperation on climate change as a keystone of its diplomatic partnership with Beijing.
China Manufacturing PMI 49.2 in October. China manufacturing contracts. China manufacturing, like the world over is contracting. I have made this point before, and everyone just chooses to ignore it. Very seriously, we should all be panicking. Odd words from an economist, but this is how the Great Depression started?
Chinese and Russian vessels have for the first time jointly sailed through the Tsugaru Strait between Japan's Honshu and Hokkaido islands. The strait is an international waterway due to a Cold War-era decision to allow US ships carrying nuclear weapons to pass through without violating Japan's non-nuclear position. While legal,...
The U.S., U.K., Australia, and Japan recently participated in a giant naval exercise. The Maritime Partnership Exercise 2021 included three aircraft carriers from three different countries. Russia and China mirrored the exercise one day later off the coast of Japan. Navies from four of the largest democracies in the world...
Tensions between China and Taiwan have been high since at least 1949, when Mao Zedong's Communist Party won the civil war in China. It established the People’s Republic of China. At that time, the losing nationalists left the country for Taiwan, calling the region the Republic of China. Article continues...
Amid the more than 1.7 million migrant encounters at the southern border in fiscal year 2021, it was not just migrants from nearby countries who attempted to enter the United States – thousands came from places like China, India and Russia. The vast majority of encounters were from nearby countries...
BEIJING, China: China has warned that Taiwan has no right to join the United Nations, after the U.S. urged the world body to increase the involvement of the island in its affairs. China's declaration came following the latest statement by U.S. President Joe Biden at an online East Asia Summit...
TAIPEI (Oct 31): Taiwan's air force scrambled on Sunday to warn off eight Chinese aircraft including fighter jets that entered its air defence zone, its defence ministry said, at a time of heightened tensions across the sensitive Taiwan Strait. Taiwan has complained for a year or more of repeated missions...
This week, Secretary of State Antony Blinken called on countries to support Taiwan's participation in the United Nations. The self-governed island has not been a member of the body since October 1971, when the U.N. gave Beijing a seat at the table and removed Taiwan. "Taiwan's meaningful participation in the...
China's government has urged citizens to stock up on daily necessities and for authorities to take steps to ensure adequate food supplies as the country adopts increasingly tight measures to contain its latest Covid outbreak.
A notice posted on the website of the Ministry of Commerce late on Monday urged "families to store a certain amount of daily necessities as needed to meet daily life and emergencies".
The directive made no mention of a food shortage or of whether the instructions were motivated by fears that Covid measures could disrupt supply chains or leave locked-down citizens in need of food.
But China, which has kept its infection numbers relatively low through a Covid-zero strategy of border closures, targeted lockdowns and long quarantine periods, is increasingly adopting tough measures to contain the latest outbreak, especially ahead of the Beijing Winter Olympics beginning on February 4.
The answer to this question is a linguistic and political minefield. China claims Taiwan as a treacherous province, but the island has its own government, political system, flag, currency, anthem and passport. On Taiwanese license plates, Chinese writing is used for the province. The current president and his predecessors have...
A Taiwanese MP said that China’s endeavor to reunify the island would lead to regional instability and worldwide catastrophe. This comes as Taiwan found itself in the heart of a power war between the United States and China. Taiwanese Foreign Affairs and National Defense Committee member Wang Ting-Yu guaranteed that...
Chinese-supported border security bases in Tajikistan are just one part of a changing geopolitical environment across the region. Joseph Trevithick View Joseph Trevithick's Articles. Tajikistan's parliament had approved a plan to establish a new border security base with Chinese funding. This news comes amid other reports that Tajik authorities have...
Bejing [China], October 21 (ANI): China on Thursday strongly condemned and rejected the report on the political relations and cooperation between the European Union (EU) and Taiwan adopted by the European Parliament. Speaking at a press briefing, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin urged the European Parliament to immediately stop...
A Taiwanese government delegation is visiting three eastern EU members to the dismay of China, which is irritated by any signs of Taiwan acting as an independent country.
The 66 government officials will hold talks in Slovakia on Friday before travelling to the Czech Republic and Lithuania to boost trade ties and investment.
All three countries gave coronavirus vaccines to Taiwan, which has accused Beijing of hampering its efforts to secure enough doses.
The European Union members have shown signs of wanting closer relations with the island, even if that angers China.
China's attempt to reunify the island would cause instability in the region, extending into a global conflict, said a Taiwanese MP. This move comes as Taipei is the center of a power struggle between the US and China, placing the island in the middle of the conflict. Global conflict could...
Comments / 0