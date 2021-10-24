CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taiwanese delegation in Prague to boost ties; China protests

By ASSOCIATED PRESS
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePRAGUE (AP) — Taiwanese government ministers were visiting the Czech capital on Monday accompanied by dozens of business and research representatives to boost trade and investment, a move that has angered China. Minister of National Development Kung Ming-hsin is leading a delegation of 66 officials representing business and research...

The Atlantic

What Will Drive China to War?

President Xi Jinping declared in July that those who get in the way of China’s ascent will have their “heads bashed bloody against a Great Wall of steel.” The People’s Liberation Army Navy is churning out ships at a rate not seen since World War II, as Beijing issues threats against Taiwan and other neighbors. Top Pentagon officials have warned that China could start a military conflict in the Taiwan Strait or other geopolitical hot spots sometime this decade.
FOREIGN POLICY
Washington Examiner

Xi demands US money and delivers a dud at COP26

Chinese President Xi Jinping delivered a dud letter to the COP26 climate change summit in Glasgow, Scotland. Failing to attend the summit, the Chinese leader was expected to extend an olive branch with new pledges to cut carbon emissions. Instead, Xi offered no new commitments beyond pre-stated pledges to peak China's carbon emissions by 2030 and reach neutrality by 2060. The lack of new action will greatly disappoint COP26 delegates. It will particularly frustrate the European Union, which regards China's cooperation on climate change as a keystone of its diplomatic partnership with Beijing.
U.S. POLITICS
Person
Joseph Wu
FXStreet.com

China manufacturing warning to the world

China Manufacturing PMI 49.2 in October. China manufacturing contracts. China manufacturing, like the world over is contracting. I have made this point before, and everyone just chooses to ignore it. Very seriously, we should all be panicking. Odd words from an economist, but this is how the Great Depression started?
ECONOMY
Popular Mechanics

This Photo Sums Up America’s Advantage Over China in the Indo-Pacific

The U.S., U.K., Australia, and Japan recently participated in a giant naval exercise. The Maritime Partnership Exercise 2021 included three aircraft carriers from three different countries. Russia and China mirrored the exercise one day later off the coast of Japan. Navies from four of the largest democracies in the world...
MILITARY
#China Taiwan#Taiwanese#Prague#Ap#Senate#Czechs#European Union
austinnews.net

China warns world that Taiwan must not join UN

BEIJING, China: China has warned that Taiwan has no right to join the United Nations, after the U.S. urged the world body to increase the involvement of the island in its affairs. China's declaration came following the latest statement by U.S. President Joe Biden at an online East Asia Summit...
POLITICS
theedgemarkets.com

Taiwan scrambles jets as Chinese air force enters air defence zone

TAIPEI (Oct 31): Taiwan's air force scrambled on Sunday to warn off eight Chinese aircraft including fighter jets that entered its air defence zone, its defence ministry said, at a time of heightened tensions across the sensitive Taiwan Strait. Taiwan has complained for a year or more of repeated missions...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Beijing, CN
China
AFP

'Stock up', China says, amid new Covid outbreak

China's government has urged citizens to stock up on daily necessities and for authorities to take steps to ensure adequate food supplies as the country adopts increasingly tight measures to contain its latest Covid outbreak. A notice posted on the website of the Ministry of Commerce late on Monday urged "families to store a certain amount of daily necessities as needed to meet daily life and emergencies". The directive made no mention of a food shortage or of whether the instructions were motivated by fears that Covid measures could disrupt supply chains or leave locked-down citizens in need of food. But China, which has kept its infection numbers relatively low through a Covid-zero strategy of border closures, targeted lockdowns and long quarantine periods, is increasingly adopting tough measures to contain the latest outbreak, especially ahead of the Beijing Winter Olympics beginning on February 4.
PUBLIC HEALTH
houstonianonline.com

How Taiwan caused the international catastrophe in the geopolitical tug-of-war between the United States and China

The answer to this question is a linguistic and political minefield. China claims Taiwan as a treacherous province, but the island has its own government, political system, flag, currency, anthem and passport. On Taiwanese license plates, Chinese writing is used for the province. The current president and his predecessors have...
FOREIGN POLICY
dallassun.com

China rejects EU report on ties with Taiwan

Bejing [China], October 21 (ANI): China on Thursday strongly condemned and rejected the report on the political relations and cooperation between the European Union (EU) and Taiwan adopted by the European Parliament. Speaking at a press briefing, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin urged the European Parliament to immediately stop...
CHINA
AFP

Taiwan delegation irks China with eastern Europe tour

A Taiwanese government delegation is visiting three eastern EU members to the dismay of China, which is irritated by any signs of Taiwan acting as an independent country. The 66 government officials will hold talks in Slovakia on Friday before travelling to the Czech Republic and Lithuania to boost trade ties and investment. All three countries gave coronavirus vaccines to Taiwan, which has accused Beijing of hampering its efforts to secure enough doses. The European Union members have shown signs of wanting closer relations with the island, even if that angers China.
U.S. POLITICS

