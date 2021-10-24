CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

The 30 best running songs

By Andy Kryza, Kate Wertheimer
Time Out Global
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThese killer running songs should help you set your pace and get your blood pumping. To help peel you off the couch and get you moving, we’ve found the very best running songs to keep you going mile after mile in the gym or on the hiking trail. These tracks are...

www.timeout.com

Comments / 0

Related
thesource.com

Brand Nubian DJ Stud Doogie Has Died

Rest in peace to Brand Nubian’s DJ Stud Doogie. Lord Jamar of the group has confirmed he has passed away. No cause of death was provided; however, Jamar did acknowledge his battle with diabetes. “It is with great sadness that I announce, our Brand Nubian Brother, Stud Doogie, has transitioned,”...
MUSIC
Cosmopolitan

The 21 Best Mother-Daughter Songs That'll Get You Super Emotional

You and your mom probably already have some special songs you jam out to when you're together. But what about the songs that are about mothers and daughters? Let us pack you a nice lunch of songs about loving your mom, fighting with your mom, becoming a mom of a daughter... all that sugar and spice. WARNING: If you are a daughter, you may feel compelled to call your mom up on the phone, Lady Bird style, after listening to some of these tunes. Like movies about daughters and their mothers, the emotions are big with these songs. As they should be.
MUSIC
boxrox.com

CrossFit’s Best Songs According to The Community

Some songs just get you in the right place mentally. Have you ever wondered what are the best songs to get you pumped? CrossFit HQ has asked the same thing to the community and developed 4 playlists on Spotify so people can follow and listen to them. The 4 playlists...
FITNESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bruce Springsteen
Person
Sylvester Stallone
Person
Elvis Costello
momjunction.com

15 Best Good Morning Songs For Preschoolers, With Lyrics

Every day is a brand-new opportunity to learn and grow. And starting the morning right is key to having a successful day ahead. Whether your child wakes up grumpy or is supercharged after a good night’s sleep, good morning songs for preschoolers can turn the day around. These enthusiastic songs...
MUSIC
1051thebounce.com

The Best Lyrics From Every Song On Drake’s ‘Certified Lover Boy’

Drake’s Certified Lover Boy is the Toronto rapper’s sixth studio album that dropped on Sept. 3 debuting at No.1 on the Hot 100 Billboard chart. Since its release, it had thelargest first-week sales turnout this year with 613,000 equivalent album units sold making it Drake’s fourth-largest first-week sale turnout behind Scorpion, Nothing Was the Same, Take Care, and Views being his top-performing album.
MUSIC
thatgrapejuice.net

New Song: Alicia Keys – ‘Best Of Me’

Alicia Keys continues to share the new tunes. The slow-burning song was written by Keys and Raphael Saadiq and samples Sade’s ‘Cherish The Day.’ It also comes in two versions: the “Original” and the “Unlocked” produced by Mike WiLL Made-It. ‘Best Of Me’ follows ‘LALA,’ which features Swae Lee and...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Run Run Run#Fun Run#New Favorite
Vibe

Best Of Halloween 2021: See VIBE’s Favorite Celebrity Costumes

This Halloween, it’s clear that many celebrities spent last year’s isolation prepping and planning to get back outside. And it’s no secret that with the right budget, any character can be recreated and reimagined. Despite there being a slew of costumes from Netflix’s Squid Game series and the usual reincarnations of classic serial killers like Michael Myers, Freddy Krueger, Jason Voorhees, Pennywise, and Chucky, this year still had several top-tier costumes. From complete transformations from Janelle Monáe and Lizzo to your favorite artists channeling their favorite artists, check out our picks for the best costumes of Halloween 2021 below. Janelle Monáe As The...
CELEBRITIES
94.9 KYSS FM

The Best New Country Christmas Songs and Albums of 2021

Country music singers relied on the hits in creating the best new Christmas songs of 2021. Lee Brice, Brett Eldredge, Josh Turner, Cody Johnson, Lainey Wilson and more recorded Christmas standards for albums, EPs and digital releases this year. Tops on our list of new country Christmas songs? Wilson's cover...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cakes
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
giddyupamerica.com

Easy Morning Rebels: The Best My Morning Jacket Songs Ranked

I’m fairly certain that the first time I heard My Morning Jacket was almost twenty years ago when a friend of mine lent me a Bonnaroo CD featuring performances from the most recent festival. Don’t bother me with specifics because I don’t know. Ballpark? I’d have to guess sometime around 2004. So yeah, almost twenty years ago.
ROCK MUSIC
Popculture

The Go-Go's Rock and Roll Hall of Fame 2021 Slammed by Legendary Rock Drummer

Vanilla Fudge drummer Carmine Appice isn't too happy about The Go-Go's finally joining the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. In a new interview with Forbes, Apice called the most successful all-female group in rock history a "wimpy" act that's not Rock and Roll. The Go-Go's will be inducted into the Rock Hall on Saturday, alongside Todd Rundgren, Foo Fighters, Jay-Z, Carole King, and Tina Turner.
MUSIC
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

TV Q&A: What was the James Bond movie with the best song ever?

Q • I saw a list recently of the best songs in James Bond movies, and there was no mention of the best Bond song ever, “We Have All the Time in the World”! I forgot the name of the movie, but I’m pretty sure that Bond gets married, his wife gets killed and his last words to her are “We had all the time in the world.” Please tell me the name of that Bond movie.
WWE
XXL Mag

XXXTentacion Song Plays at His Father’s Wedding Ceremony – Watch

XXXTentacion’s father posted a beautiful video that will touch your hearts. Last Tuesday (Oct. 26), X’s father, Dwayne Onfroy, hopped on his Instagram account and shared a video of his 2019 wedding ceremony to his now-wife, Yanique Onfroy, in celebration of their second wedding anniversary. Dwayne tied the knot with his wife a year after the death of his son who was fatally killed in an armed robbery attempt on June 18, 2018.
CELEBRITIES
Time Out Global

Celebs share their favorite local haunts at Hulaween 2021

Time Out hit the green carpet at New York Restoration Project's annual event to get recs from Gloria Gaynor, Mario Cantone and more. Last night, one of NYC’s biggest annual Halloween parties, the Hulaween charity event benefiting New York Restoration Project, took over Cipriani South Street for a glam throwback event paying homage to Studio 54. In another sign New York is officially back, the kick-off to Halloweekend saw artists, celebs and activists celebrating the local organization’s work with a spooky, retro “Boogie Frights” vibe.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
hotnewhiphop.com

Chloe Bailey Shares Another Red Hot Halloween Look

Chloe Bailey is back with more heat. At the beginning of Halloweekend, the 23-year-old delivered an amazingly unique tribute to Angelina Jolie’s Shark Tale character, and earlier this afternoon she dropped off her take on an iconic cartoon character – Betty Boop. The Atlanta-born star’s look consisted of a tousled...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy