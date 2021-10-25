CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘This is NOT normal’: Facebook employees vent their anguish

By John Hendel
POLITICO
 6 days ago
Facebook has defended its internal message boards as part of a commitment to frank dialogue among employees and pushed back against the idea that there’s any sort of broad staff dissatisfaction with the platform. | Jeff Chiu/AP Photo

Facebook has long polarized the ranks of its own employees, and whistleblower Frances Haugen’s trove of leaked internal documents paint a vivid new picture of what this dialogue looked like behind closed doors at the social media giant.

A common theme is anger.

Employees frequently questioned just what the platform’s engagement efforts and algorithms wrought, distraught at its handling of extremist uprisings, racial justice protests and the rising tide of foreign meddling and disinformation that greeted last year’s U.S. presidential election.

Many would raise these issues as part of messy internal wrangling over Facebook’s struggles to define its policies toward followers of QAnon conspiracy theories , politicians who lie and groups that push misinformation. While some employees supported the company mission, others criticized the platform’s efforts — messages that Haugen sought to highlight in the files she copied and handed to lawmakers and regulators.


All too often, “we were willing to act only *after* things had spiraled into a dire state,” one departing employee wrote in August 2020 — five months before conspiracy theories fomented on Facebook helped fuel a violent attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Here’s a sampling of what Facebookers had to say in their own words as they tangled with these topics, according to disclosures made to the Securities and Exchange Commission and provided to Congress in redacted form by Haugen’s legal counsel. The redacted versions were reviewed by a consortium of news organizations, including POLITICO.

Facebook has defended its internal message boards as part of a commitment to frank dialogue among employees and pushed back against the idea that there’s any sort of broad staff dissatisfaction with the platform. Selective leaks, according to the company, rob these robust communications of valuable context. Facebook declined to comment on how satisfied its overall workforce may be and how it views internal worker communications.



While not a full representation of employees’ back and forth — and frequently with identities redacted — they provide a rarely seen window into the company and often reflect matters of conscience bearing down on many of Facebook’s more than 60,000 workers.


















Keith Ray
6d ago

It’s the fact MZ used Facebook to play into his own criteria of what He and He alone wanted and corrupted the public view. He was against Trump and made it to where anyone sharing anything relatively close to being for that administration was shadowed. He purposely started racial arguments by only allowing one side of the spectrum to be heard while silencing the other.

Bill Dubilier
6d ago

I am banned for telling the truth on Facebook. They promote hate and division snd they definitely have their own agenda. Time to end their dominance and put Zukerberg in his place.

Ricky Ray
6d ago

nice try, but you won't get me to submit to this way of thinking.. ever. I'm smart enough to know misinformation when I see it, so I dont see the need for a company to control everything just to make sure my feelings dont get hurt or to make sure I'm not exposed to nonsense. If people fall for it, thats their problem. we really just need to purge our political system of democrats and republicans, they have both been such a toxic force and has been nothing but bad for the country.

POLITICO

POLITICO

Washington, DC
ABOUT

POLITICO is the dominant source for politics and policy news around the world. Nobody knows politics like POLITICO.

