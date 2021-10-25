CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Smallville: 10 Behind-The-Scenes Facts About The Superman Prequel Series

By Erik Swann
Cover picture for the articleIt’s been 20 years since Smallville first made its television debut, but the love for the show seems to be stronger than ever. The Tom Welling-led series helped to usher in a new age for comic book storytelling on the small screen, as it delivered intricate story arcs and impressive action...

solzyatthemovies.com

Smallville: The Complete Series Arrives On Blu-ray

Smallville: The Complete Series marks the 20th anniversary of its first episode by arriving on Blu-ray for the first time in its entirety. The series came about at an interesting time for the franchise but it would come to define Superman for an entire generation of fans. Obviously, nobody can replace Christopher Reeve as Superman but Tom Welling but his own mark on the Man of Steel. The latter films starring Reeve basically killed the film franchise and any future films went out the window with his getting paralyzed. Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman, starring Dean Cain and Teri Hatcher, aired 1993-97 on ABC. Interestingly enough, a new Superman film starring Brandon Routh as the Man of Steel, Superman Returns, did premiere in 20016 while this series was on the air.
FanBolt.Com

Smallville The Complete Series 20th Anniversary Edition: A Must Have for Fans!

Can you believe it’s already been 20 years?! Well, that’s the exact reason for this Blu-ray DVD release of Smallville The Complete Series!. In 2001, screenwriters/producers Alfred Gough and Miles Millar (the team behind Shanghai Noon) brought an angle to Superman by removing Superman from the equation. By that, I mean the blue and red tights we know as Superman.
Cinema Blend

Why Superman: The Animated Series' Clancy Brown Was 'A Little Intimidated' To Talk Lex Luthor With Smallville's Michael Rosenbaum

In the early 2000s, there were two main ways you could catch Lex Luthor on screen. Following his time on Superman: The Animated Series, Clancy Brown reprised his version of Luthor on Justice League, while in live-action, Michael Rosenbaum played a younger version of the character in Smallville. Rosenbaum also participated in Justice League as the voice of The Flash, but despite the series sharing two Lex Luthor actors, they didn’t share notes about their respective performances of Superman’s arch-nemesis.
MovieWeb

Smallville Animated Series Will Explore Tom Welling's Clark Kent as Superman

The planned Smallville animated series is still in development, with stars Tom Welling and Michael Rosenbaum having now provided further update while discussing the upcoming Blu-ray release of Smallville: The Complete Series. According to Welling, the animated show will indeed be a continuation of the original series, but unlike the live-action Smallville, the animated outing will drop the infamous "no tights, no flights" rule, and explore this version of Clark's time as the fully fledged Superman.
flickeringmyth.com

Blu-ray Review – Superman: The Complete Animated Series

Ricky Church reviews Superman: The Complete Animated Series…. The past few years have seen many DC Animated Universe series come to Blu-ray with a couple notable exceptions. One of those was Superman: The Animated Series, the second series to expand the DCAU, which fans have been hoping and begging for an HD upgrade. Now, to celebrate its 25th anniversary since it’s premiere, the series finally hits shelves with Superman: The Complete Animated Series Blu-ray. Collecting all 54 episodes, this series is as close to definitive as you can get to Superman outside the comics with its deep dive into the Man of Steel’s mythology, characters and the great voice talent featured throughout Superman and the HD presentation is more than you could ask for.
Cinema Blend

Jackie Brown: 10 Interesting Behind-The-Scenes Facts About The Quentin Tarantino Movie

Since coming onto the scene with Reservoir Dogs in 1992, Quentin Tarantino has given the world some of the best movies to grace the silver screen, including the 1997 crime film Jackie Brown. This adaptation of Elmore Leonard’s novel Rum Punch doesn’t necessarily get talked about as much as Pulp Fiction or Kill Bill in casual conversation, but its sprawling story about a flight attendant getting stuck between a rock and a hard place is a remarkable addition to Tarantino’s filmography. In partnership with Plex, where Jackie Brown is now streaming for free, we thought now would be the perfect time to see how it all went down from adapting the novel to putting it on film…
Den of Geek

Why The Sopranos Prequel Series Is a Bad Idea

The best thing that Sopranos creator David Chase ever did for us was cut to black. Though the ending of the classic HBO mob drama remains controversial years later, it’s hard to argue with the fact that it wasn’t definitive. Counterintuitively, refusing to show Tony Soprano’s presumed final moments has made the final scene of The Sopranos feel more ironclad than many other shows that attempted to achieve real closure.
Cinema Blend

Why Superman: The Animated Series’ Clancy Brown Didn’t Draw Inspiration From Gene Hackman’s Lex Luthor Performance

In 1978, nearly four decades after he was introduced in Action Comics #23, Lex Luthor was brought to life by Gene Hackman in Superman: The Movie, and to this day it remains one of the most popular portrayals of the character. Fast-forward 18 years, The Shawshank Redemption star Clancy Brown was first heard as Lex Luthor in Superman: The Animated Series. However, Brown didn’t draw any inspiration from Hackman’s Luthor performance when crafting his take on the Man of Steel’s arch-nemesis, as he’s not the biggest fan of those original Superman movies.
Cinema Blend

How Legends Of Tomorrow's Caity Lotz Felt About Directing Returning Cast Members For 100th Episode

Underdog Arrowverse series DC’s Legends of Tomorrow is about to hit the 100-episode mark. The milestone installment, which airs October 27, will include returns from previous misfit heroes such as Brandon Routh's Atom and Arthur Darvill's Rip Hunter, and it will all be directed by Sara Lance/White Canary herself, Caity Lotz. To be expected, Lotz was not at all bummed out about leading her former co-starts into the Season 7 chaos.
Cinema Blend

What Superman: The Animated Series’ Tim Daly Really Enjoyed About Teaming Up With Kevin Conroy's Batman

In 1997, a year after Superman: The Animated Series premiered on Kids’ WB, The New Batman Adventures, Batman: The Animated Series’ continuation, followed on the same programming block. Because these two shows boasted the same animation style, it was easy enough to bring the Caped Crusader over to the Man of Steel’s series for the three-parter called “World’s Finest.” Nearly 25 years after those episodes aired, Tim Daly, who voiced Superman, recently recalled how much fun he had teaming up with Kevin Conroy’s Batman for the first time.
Cinema Blend

As Supergirl Is Ending, Superman And Lois Is Bringing Back A Long-Gone Character In Season 2

Following Arrow ending its eight-season run in January 2020 and Black Lightning wrapping up after four seasons this past May, another Arrowverse series will soon concluding on The CW. We’re weeks away from the Supergirl Season 6/series finale bringing Kara Zor-El’s journey to a close, although in the Arrowverse, a show going off the air doesn’t mean any of its notable characters will never be seen again. Case in point, Jenna Dewan, who recurred as Lucy Lane in Supergirl Season 1, will reprise her role for Superman & Lois Season 2.
Cinema Blend

DC's Firefly: 6 Things To Know About The Potential Batgirl Movie Villain

An essential highlight of Brendan Fraser’s recent career comeback was his casting on one of the most popular DC TV shows, Doom Patrol (as Cliff Steele / Robotman), and it looks like the DC movies are part of the next stage of his career. The No Sudden Move cast member has, reportedly, been brought on to star in HBO Max’s upcoming Batgirl movie, with rumors suggesting he will play DC’s Firefly. In case you were wondering: yes, he does dress as the very insect his alias suggests, but there is far more to learn about this comic book villain than that, such as his interesting career before he became a professional criminal.
The 10 Best Superman: The Animated Series Episodes

Ricky Church on the best episodes of Superman: The Animated Series…. This year marks two really big events for Superman: The Animated Series. First, the cartoon celebrated its 25th anniversary last month (check out our retrospective piece on why the series is great) and second, it has finally been released on Blu-ray [read our review here]. Spanning 54 episodes the show is notable for following in the footsteps of Batman: The Animated Series with a focus on strong writing, characterization, adherence to the source material and many mature stories.
Cinema Blend

The Batman’s Budget Has Been Revealed, And Good Thing Bruce Wayne Is Rich

Light the Bat Signal, because The Batman is soon approaching theaters. The upcoming movie will introduce Robert Pattinson’s take on Bruce Wayne and Planet of the Apes director Matt Reeves’ vision of his world in Gotham. It will be the first solo film starring the Caped Crusader since 2012’s The Dark Knight Rises, and anticipation is high. Before the movie hits theaters, we now know what the production budget is.
Cinema Blend

Would Superman: The Animated Series' Tim Daly Play The Man Of Steel In Live-Action? Here's What The Actor Told Us

The CW’s “Crisis on Infinite Earths” crossover packed a lot of special appearances during its run in December 2019 and January 2020, including Batman: The Animated Series’ Kevin Conroy. After voicing DC Comics’ Caped Crusader for nearly 30 years, Conroy finally got to play his most famous role in live-action, with Ruby Rose’s Batwoman and Melissa Benoist’s Supergirl meeting him on Earth-99. This begs the question: would Tim Daly, who played Superman: The Animated Series’ title character, be up for a live-action outing as the Man of Steel?
wmmr.com

‘Sopranos’ Creator In Talks About Making Prequel Series

The Sopranos might be the next title getting a prequel series. Per Deadline, creator David Chase said he’s interested in doing another prequel movie similar to the recently released The Many Saints of Newark, which was available in theaters and on the WarnerMedia streaming service HBO Max. However, Chairwoman and CEO of WarnerMedia Studios and Networks Ann Sarnoff has other ideas to expand the Sopranos world.
Gareth

Superman: The Animated Series Reveals New Images

Late posting due to just getting back from a trip but it looks great. Villains get their due today in new images featuring Darkseid, Jax-Ur, Bizarro and Mr. Mxyzptlk as Warner Bros. Home Entertainment celebrates the 25th anniversary of “Superman: The Animated Series” with the fully remastered release of the acclaimed series — on Blu-ray for the very first time — TOMORROW, Tuesday, October 26.
