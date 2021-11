At a recent dinner party, my host launched into a monologue about a plant he had discovered in his garden and was delighted with.It had, he said, green leaves (what a clue!) and large, yellow flowers. What he found most remarkable was that it appeared all by itself in his somewhat wild, somewhat shady garden. What's more, each time he just touched a seed capsule in an effort to collect seeds, the capsule would explode, scattering seeds all over.The sun was nearly down and dinner was yet to begin. My host asked me, “Would you like to run out and...

GARDENING ・ 2 HOURS AGO