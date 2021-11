The world of budget smartphones is changing. It used to be the case that going cheap on a smartphone meant sluggish performance and a daily reminder that you didn’t pay up. The Redmi 10 from Xiaomi is a solid effort at proving that wrong. Coming in around $200 (£199 in the UK as of this writing), this phone features an octa-core processor, up to 6GB of RAM, a 50MP camera, and a 90Hz adaptive refresh screen. It’s a full package, but is there a catch?

CELL PHONES ・ 13 DAYS AGO