Tesla sold 241,300 cars in the third quarter while other automakers saw big drops – The Verge

POZNAN, POLAND – 2018/04/05: Ford car brand logo seen in Poznan. (Photo by Omar Marques/SOPA … [+] Images/LightRocket via Getty Images) Ford and Tesla are perhaps two of the best-known American automotive brands. Tesla is now the world’s most valuable automaker by far, valued at about $780 billion, or 19x trailing revenues, as investors are betting that the company’s early mover advantage in the electric vehicle and self-driving space could make it a dominant player in the future of transportation. In contrast, Ford, which has seen little growth recently, but is seeing its EV plans gain traction, is valued at just about $60 billion, or just about 0.4x trailing revenue. However, there is more to the comparison. Let’s step back to look at the fuller picture of the relative valuation of the two companies by looking at historical revenue growth and operating margin growth. Tesla vs Ford Motor: Industry Peers; Which Stock Is A Better Bet? has more details on this. Parts of the analysis are summarized below.

ECONOMY ・ 4 DAYS AGO