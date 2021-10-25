CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tesla sold 241,300 cars in the third quarter while other automakers saw big drops – The Verge

Its third-quarter vehicle sales were higher than expected. Tesla has bucked the wider trend of declining sales brought on by the global chip shortage in the third quarter this year, as it sold 241,300 cars — a total of 102,000 more vehicles than the same quarter last year. It’s the most...

Fortune

Tesla and Hertz shares fall after Elon Musk tweets that no contract for 100,000 electric vehicles has been signed yet

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. Just over a week ago, Hertz stunned the automotive world by announcing it had placed an unprecedented order for 100,000 electric vehicles from Tesla, to be delivered over the next 14 months. The news sent both companies' share prices soaring by over 10%, and ultimately helped push Tesla's overall value above $1 trillion.
Tesla to expand presence in Palo Alto despite HQ move to Texas -source – Reuters

A row of Tesla Model S sedans are seen outside the company's headquarters in Palo Alto, California April 30, 2015. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage/File Photo. San Francisco, Oct 12 (Reuters) – Tesla Inc (TSLA.O) has agreed to lease office space from HP Inc (HPQ.N) near the electric carmaker's current headquarters in Palo Alto, California, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters.
Tesla will let other electric cars use its Supercharger stations for the first time ever

It’s no secret that Tesla’s Supercharger network is part of the reason Tesla out-sells the rest of the EV market, at least here in the US. The thing is, it’s also exclusive to Tesla owners, but that might change in the future. Tesla just launched a pilot program in the Netherlands that lets non-Tesla EVs use its Supercharger charging stations.
FOXBusiness

Tesla opening Supercharger network to cars from other brands

TSLA TESLA, INC. 1,161.52 -47.07 -3.89%. Tesla began transitioning from a proprietary charging port design to the standardized CCS style that other automakers use in Europe in 2019, while its U.S. models and stations all still use the original connector, making it impossible to open up at this time. Earlier...
Hertz’s supercharged Tesla deal could haul us into the electric vehicle age – The Guardian

The firm’s agreement to buy 100,000 cars from Elon Musk’s company could change people’s minds about EVs for good. On Tuesday, Hertz, the car-rental firm that recently emerged from bankruptcy, announced that it had made a deal to buy 100,000 cars from Tesla for what knowledgeable sources estimate to be worth $4bn. On learning this, my first thought was that if this is what insolvency is like, please direct me to the nearest bankruptcy court. My second thought, though, was that this could be a significant moment on the road to wider adoption of electric vehicles (EVs).
Is This Legacy Automaker A Better Pick Than Tesla Stock? – Forbes

POZNAN, POLAND – 2018/04/05: Ford car brand logo seen in Poznan. (Photo by Omar Marques/SOPA … [+] Images/LightRocket via Getty Images) Ford and Tesla are perhaps two of the best-known American automotive brands. Tesla is now the world’s most valuable automaker by far, valued at about $780 billion, or 19x trailing revenues, as investors are betting that the company’s early mover advantage in the electric vehicle and self-driving space could make it a dominant player in the future of transportation. In contrast, Ford, which has seen little growth recently, but is seeing its EV plans gain traction, is valued at just about $60 billion, or just about 0.4x trailing revenue. However, there is more to the comparison. Let’s step back to look at the fuller picture of the relative valuation of the two companies by looking at historical revenue growth and operating margin growth. Tesla vs Ford Motor: Industry Peers; Which Stock Is A Better Bet? has more details on this. Parts of the analysis are summarized below.
US News and World Report

Chinese Electric Vehicle Maker BYD's Third-Quarter Profit Drops 27.5%

BEIJING (Reuters) -Chinese electric vehicle (EV) maker BYD Co Ltd, which is backed by billionaire Warren Buffett, on Thursday reported a 27.5% drop in third-quarter net profit. BYD made a 1.27 billion yuan ($198.54 million) net profit in the three months to Sept. 30, down from 1.75 billion yuan in...
AOL Corp

Automakers blame global chip shortage for disappointing quarterly earnings

The global chip shortage is continuing to wreak havoc on the automotive sector, with several of the world’s biggest carmakers blaming the crisis for disappointing financial results this week. Volkswagen and Stellantis said Thursday that the ongoing semiconductor shortage remains a major problem for them. “It was a challenging quarter,”...
GM reports 40% drop in third-quarter profits, but expects strong year-end results

General Motors reported Wednesday that its third-quarter net income plummeted 40% as it struggled against production constraints and thin new car inventory. The auto industry has faced a global shortage of semiconductor chips since February. The chips are used in many car parts and, without them, production at many GM plants has either slowed or stopped completely, leaving dealers' new car lots bare.
Hertz will buy 100,000 Teslas, marking a big bet on electric vehicles in rental cars

The car-rental giant Hertz is making an audacious bet on electric vehicles, purchasing 100,000 battery-powered vehicles from Tesla. By the end of next year, electric vehicles would make up more than 20% of Hertz's global fleet. That's a huge percentage, considering that in most of the world, electric vehicles represent less than 3% of new car sales.
Tesla Sold 2 Million Electric Cars: First Automaker To Reach Milestone

In the third quarter of 2021, Tesla has become the first manufacturer that cumulatively has sold more than 2 million battery electric cars globally. It took Tesla quite some time. The company was founded in 2003 and launched the Tesla Roadster in 2008, Model S in 2012, Model X in 2015, Model 3 in 2017 and Model Y in 2020.
Tesla Turns in Record Third Quarter on 241K Vehicle Deliveries

Tesla turned in a record third quarter, delivering 241,300 vehicles and strong revenue growth. Tesla is the leading electric vehicle maker and has been growing rapidly, while at the same time dealing with the semiconductor shortage better than most automakers. The company’s third-quarter results were record-breaking on several levels, including the company’s best-ever gross profit, operating profit and net income.
Tesla Beats Third Quarter Estimates, Despite Chip Shortage Challenges

Tesla reported its third-quarter earnings yesterday, exceeding analysts’ expectations and despite global supply chain issues. The company reported earnings per share of $1.86 and revenue of $13.76 billion — rising 56.8% — according to a letter to shareholders, compared to analysts’ consensus estimates of EPS of $1.61, according to CFRA Research.
Tesla set to report third-quarter results after the bell

Tesla Motors CEO Elon Musk unveils a new all-wheel-drive version of the Model S car in Hawthorne, California October 9, 2014. Tesla reports third-quarter results on Wednesday after the bell. Here’s what analysts are expecting:. Earnings per share (adjusted): $1.59 expected per Refinitiv. Revenue: $13.63 billion expected per Refinitiv. The...
