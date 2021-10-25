Rain, chance for storms in forecast for Monday

Severe Weather Threat Possible severe weather for Georgia (WSB-TV)

ATLANTA — The chance for rain and storms increases throughout the day Monday as a cold front heads our way.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan said while most of metro Atlanta could see rain, it’s areas in northeast Georgia that could see the strongest storms.

The risk includes the possibility of a brief, spin up tornado and damaging winds.

Here’s what you need to know:

There is a Level 1 risk for strong, isolated storms for northeast Georgia

Isolated tornadoes possible

More rain and storms are possible later this week

