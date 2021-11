According to multiple reports in Germany, Borussia Dortmund are among a host of teams interested in Fiorentina striker Dusan Vlahovic. As rumors surrounding the potential departure of Erling Haaland in the summer of 2022 continue to circulate, rumors surrounding players Borussia Dortmund may be targeting as his replacement are equally as plentiful. Of the players linked with the Black and Yellows, Dusan Vlahovic’s name is one of the more interesting to have entered the conversation. Both Sky Sport and SportBILD report that Dortmund have an interest in the Fiorentina striker.

SOCCER ・ 14 DAYS AGO