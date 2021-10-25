Great Lakes can handle more containerized shipments, officials agree

Multiple Toledo Lucas County Port Authority board members agree it’s time for a serious discussion about the prospect of a major expansion and improvement of the Port of Toledo, with the hope that it could someday lead to more diversified cargo and an entry into the containerized shipping market.

Reacting to Sunday’s article in The Blade, in which some public officials agreed the Great Lakes-St. Lawrence Seaway is being largely overlooked as a panacea for the current backlog in deliveries from overseas, David Fleetwood, the port authority board’s vice chairman, said he expects the issue to come up at the board’s next meeting.

“We’ll talk about it and see if it’s feasible,” Mr. Fleetwood said. “We haven’t dug into it yet. But I imagine there will be more discussion about it,” Mr. Fleetwood said.

He said the port “is always open to expanding and improving,” but added it all would come down to a cost-benefit analysis.

“You wouldn’t want to spend $1 million for a two or three-year Band-Aid,” Mr. Fleetwood said.

Sharon Speyer, chairman of the Toledo-Lucas County Port Authority Board of directors, and Thomas Winston, president and CEO of the Toledo-Lucas County Port Authority, said in statements Sunday night that the port authority is working with Midwest Terminals to evaluate the feasibility of handling containers at the Port of Toledo.

“The Port’s management has had ongoing discussions with our terminal operator, as we continue to assess the situation to ensure this potential opportunity would be a long-term sustainable business proposition for the Port of Toledo,” Ms. Speyer said.

Several other board members echoed the idea of taking a harder look at what might be done.

“We have a well-run seaport and increasing container volume should be explored,” David Mann said. “It could be a smart investment, but it will take time and planning.”

Baldemar Velasquez said he looks forward to what Joe Cappel, vice president of business development, and other members of Mr. Winston’s staff will bring to the board at its next meeting.

“Global shipping containers probably need to have another release valve,” Mr. Velasquez said. “I appreciate the professionalism Joe brings to the table. I’m interested to see what they come up with, what the proposal might be.”

John Szuch, chairman of the board for the Port Authority said it “has been closely following containerized feasibility and development for over 10 years.”

But he said the Great Lakes-St. Lawrence Seaway “is greatly constrained” by size limits and other technical and operational issues.

“If the many Canadian and American governmental and private entities involved in Great Lakes shipping developed a coordinated plan, containerization could provide some benefits to our region,” he said. “[But] this would not alleviate the current issues affecting the docks at the coasts.”

Toledo Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz and Lucas County’s three commissioners also believe it’s time for the port authority to take a harder look at its shipping operations.

“I’m pretty passionate about this issue,” Mayor Kapszukiewicz said. “I do think we are missing a big opportunity here in Toledo to get involved in the containerized economy. What’s happening with the supply chain and Christmas is shining a bright light on it.”

Lucas County Commissioner Pete Gerken said a serious discussion by the port board “makes sense for the future.”

“Right now, this opportunity comes to us because of a crisis with the supply chain,” he said.

Mr. Gerken said it’s important not to “react out of a crisis,” though.

Commissioner Gary Byers said the biggest concern, obviously, is what the seaway can handle.

“I think this is something that will be explored by the port authority. But it’s not something that could happen overnight,” Mr. Byers said. “This is something the port would have to consider as part of its long-term goals.”

Cleveland has revamped its port in anticipation of getting more containerized traffic, and Monroe is in the process of doing the same.

What few ply the waters of the Great Lakes-St. Lawrence Seaway now max out at about 800 containers, compared to ocean-going ships that carry 10,000 to 20,000 containers.

Steve Salmons, president and chief executive officer of the Windsor (Ontario) Port Authority, said the somewhat modest 800-container limit is a relatively new phenomenon.

For years, shippers were told not to try moving more than 400 containers through the Great Lakes system on any one vessel, he said.

The idea of moving thousands of containers through the Great Lakes on each vessel “has been the Holy Grail pursued by Great Lakes ports for probably a couple of decades now,” according to Mr. Salmons, who for years has been part of an informal network of port officials trying to promote the issue.

“The barriers are real,” he said. “We are seasonal by design. That’s problematic on the logistics chain. The first challenge we have is seasonal.”

Railways could conceivably be used during the three harshest months of winter navigation. But rail operators typically want year-round contracts, not three months at a time, Mr. Salmons said.

Shipping is far more efficient, though, and a major incentive for expanded Great Lakes shipping lies in joint efforts the United States and Canada are trying to make to address climate change, he said.

Each ton of cargo on a ship requires about 80 trains or 800 trucks when moved by rail or highway, Mr. Salmons said.

Global trade has changed dramatically — and Mr. Salmons agreed it’s time for the Great Lakes region to modernize shipping.

Thirty years ago, containerized shipping was somewhat of a niche industry. Now, it moves about 90 percent of all goods.

There’s even a trend toward shipping more bulk grain and liquids by containers, Mr. Salmons said.

“If that’s how we’re going to move goods, Great Lakes ports have to get in that game,” he said.

Cleveland should be lauded for taking the lead on the U.S. side of the border. On the Canadian side, the Hamilton-Oshawa Port Authority has developed a similar container-friendly port, Mr. Salmons said.

“Each port won’t supply 800 containers. But, collectively, we could,” he said. “Toledo won’t get there alone. The more ports that say we are going to make a move and investment, the better. We need to move as fast as possible. Collectively, the effort will be undeniable.”