Ohio State

Monday Memories: Some 60 ghost towns dotted northwest Ohio’s landscape in 1979

 7 days ago

A collapsing wood building, heaps of rotting tires, a few mobile homes and a church were all that marked the once-bustling canal town of Junction, Ohio, in 1979.

In this Blade Archive Photo, Richard Helwig, instructor at Northwest Technical College at Archbold, views one of Junction's remaining buildings, a spot featured in his course, “Ghost Towns of Northwest Ohio.”

Located at the intersection of the Miami and Erie and Wabash and Erie canals in Paulding County, Junction in its mid-to-late 1800s heyday supported huge warehouses, five grocery stores, five salons, a distillery, a brewery, mills, and two blacksmith shops.

The thriving commercial center faded into history with the closing of the canals. A historical marker is at the southeast corner of State Route 111 and Auglaize Township Road 163.

