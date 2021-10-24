CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Internet

EXPLAINER: Just what are ‘The Facebook Papers,’ anyway?

By ASSOCIATED PRESS
MyNorthwest.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Facebook Papers project represents a unique collaboration among 17 American news organizations, including The Associated Press. Journalists from a variety of newsrooms, large and small, worked together to gain access to thousands of pages of internal company documents obtained by Frances Haugen, the former Facebook product manager-turned-whistleblower. A...

mynorthwest.com

Comments / 0

Related
WEKU

The Facebook Papers: What you need to know about the trove of insider documents

Facebook's rank-and-file employees warned their leaders about the company's effects on society and politics in the U.S. — and its inability to effectively moderate content in other countries magnified those dangers. Those are two of the main takeaways from thousands of internal Facebook documents that NPR and other news outlets have reviewed.
INTERNET
Washington Post

The Facebook Papers: What Mark Zuckerberg told Congress vs. what Facebook said internally

The Washington Post has obtained a trove of internal Facebook documents via disclosures made to the Securities and Exchange Commission and provided to Congress in redacted form by Frances Haugen’s legal counsel. The redacted versions were reviewed by a consortium of news organizations. The documents show how Facebook’s own employees were aware of how the site was fostering polarization and misinformation, contrary at times to CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s public comments. The Post’s Elizabeth Dwoskin reports.
INTERNET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Facebook Papers#American#The Associated Press#European#The Wall Street Journal#Cbs#Capitol Hill#U S Senate#Congress
DoingItLocal

BLUMENTHAL STATEMENT ON THE FACEBOOK PAPERS

U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) issued the following release in response to a series of recently published stories known as The Facebook Papers:. “These damning documents underscore that Facebook leadership chronically ignored serious internal alarms, choosing to put profits over people. Facebook is obviously unable to police itself as its powerful algorithms drive deeply harmful content to children and fuel hate. These disclosures demand the full release of the company’s research on the harms to teens and even to our democracy. This resoundingly adds to the drumbeat of calls for reform, rules to protect teens, and real transparency and accountability from Facebook and its Big Tech peers.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
POLITICO

What the Facebook papers say about sourcing health information

WHEN THE WEB TRUMPS THE MD: It wasn’t long ago that doctors were almost the sole source for medical information. A diagnosis was the last word, second opinions were frowned upon and subtle bias seeped into decision-making. The trove of documents collected by Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen shows the extent...
INTERNET
MyNorthwest.com

Facebook grilled by UK lawmakers making online safety rules

LONDON (AP) — British lawmakers grilled Facebook on Thursday over how it handles online safety as European countries move to rein in the power of social media companies. Facebook’s head of safety said the tech giant supports regulation and has no business interest in providing people with an “unsafe experience.”
TECHNOLOGY
MyNorthwest.com

Facebook exec pushes back on whistleblower claims

Monika Bickert, Facebook’s head of global policy management, says the social media giant does not prioritize engagement and user growth over safety. That contradicts Senate testimony by whistleblower Frances Haugen, who claims Facebook knows its systems harm vulnerable people and hasn’t made meaningful changes to prevent it. The platform is designed to exploit negative emotions to keep people on the platform, Haugen says.
INTERNET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Facebook
protocol.com

From the Facebook Papers to the metaverse

On this episode of the Source Code podcast: It's all Facebook, all the time! Issie Lapowsky joins the show to talk about what's in the Facebook Papers, and what it's like trying to report on them and understand how Facebook works. Then, Janko Roettgers discusses the company's big rebranding — Facebook out, Meta in — and Mark Zuckerberg's big-picture plans for the metaverse.
INTERNET
AFP

Facebook whistleblower sits atop publicity juggernaut

Ex-Facebook worker Frances Haugen strode on stage to roaring applause in Portugal, the latest step in a trajectory that has diverged sharply from that of other high-profile whistleblowers who wound up in exile or ruin. Haugen's leak of company records has benefited from well-oiled communications machinery, powerful backers and a lucky crypto currency bet -- even if it's far from certain whether she will induce her stated goal: to reform Facebook. The internal reports captured by her smartphone camera and handed to journalists have already resulted in a deluge of damning stories with the common argument that Facebook executives knew the platform could hurt teens, ethnic minorities, or democracy but were more concerned about profits. Yet instead of winding up destitute or fearing prosecution, 37-year-old Haugen has become a media-savvy figurehead on a world tour of the backlash against the leading social media giant.
INTERNET
The Independent

‘The impact is catastrophic’: Justice Sotomayor sounds alarm on Supreme Court refusal to block abortion law

US Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor has warned that the impact of the high court’s latest refusal to block a ban on abortions at six weeks of pregnancy in Texas is “catastrophic”.The nation’s high court agreed to fast track a review of the law, with the court beginning arguments in the case on 1 November. But the ban will remain in effect, the court ruled on 22 October.Justice Sotomayor wrote in a seven-page opinion that she “cannot capture the totality of this harm in these pages” and criticised the court’s apparent flattening of constitutional rights protected under the landmark...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Vox

The Supreme Court finally decides the religious right asked for too much

The Supreme Court handed down a brief order Friday evening — it is literally just one sentence long — denying relief to a group of Maine health care workers who object to the Covid-19 vaccine on religious grounds. This means that nearly all workers in health care facilities licensed by the state must be vaccinated in order to keep their jobs.
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy