EXPLAINER: Just what are ‘The Facebook Papers,’ anyway?

Ex-Facebook worker Frances Haugen strode on stage to roaring applause in Portugal, the latest step in a trajectory that has diverged sharply from that of other high-profile whistleblowers who wound up in exile or ruin. Haugen's leak of company records has benefited from well-oiled communications machinery, powerful backers and a lucky crypto currency bet -- even if it's far from certain whether she will induce her stated goal: to reform Facebook. The internal reports captured by her smartphone camera and handed to journalists have already resulted in a deluge of damning stories with the common argument that Facebook executives knew the platform could hurt teens, ethnic minorities, or democracy but were more concerned about profits. Yet instead of winding up destitute or fearing prosecution, 37-year-old Haugen has become a media-savvy figurehead on a world tour of the backlash against the leading social media giant.

