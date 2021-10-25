CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Remember When Taylor Swift Released Her Debut Album?

By Sterling Whitaker
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Taylor Swift was just a teenage girl with big dreams when she released her self-titled debut album on Oct. 24, 2006. Swift was just 16 years old when she scored a recording contract with Big Machine Label Group. The talented newcomer already displayed the songwriting ability that would later see her...

