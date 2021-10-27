“Enhanced Risk” for Severe Storms in Acadiana this Wednesday

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Strong to severe thunderstorms will be likely in Acadiana this Wednesday, October 27th, 2021 from 11:00 am to 5:00 pm.





As we expected, the Storm Prediction Center has upgraded much of Acadiana into their “Enhanced Risk” Outlook. An “Enhanced Risk” is considered a 3 out of 5 for the likelihood to see severe weather in your area. This threat today is a bit higher compared to the usually severe threats in Acadiana. Damaging winds are the primary threat but tornadoes are possible too along with a threat to see stronger tornadoes.





Timing is approximate but models are suggesting a line of storms approaching Acadiana late in the morning and moving through our area during the early afternoon hours. Our Futuretrack model has been consistent as it shows strong storms reaching Lafayette at approximately 2:00 pm today.

Checking on the Significant Tornado Parameter from the HRRR model. STP values increase slightly in Acadiana Wednesday giving us an indication that a stronger tornado can’t be ruled out. All of Acadiana should be weather-aware tomorrow.

