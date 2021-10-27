CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

“Enhanced Risk” for Severe Storms in Acadiana this Wednesday

By Chris Cozart
 9 days ago

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Strong to severe thunderstorms will be likely in Acadiana this Wednesday, October 27th, 2021 from 11:00 am to 5:00 pm.

As we expected, the Storm Prediction Center has upgraded much of Acadiana into their “Enhanced Risk” Outlook. An “Enhanced Risk” is considered a 3 out of 5 for the likelihood to see severe weather in your area. This threat today is a bit higher compared to the usually severe threats in Acadiana. Damaging winds are the primary threat but tornadoes are possible too along with a threat to see stronger tornadoes.

Timing is approximate but models are suggesting a line of storms approaching Acadiana late in the morning and moving through our area during the early afternoon hours. Our Futuretrack model has been consistent as it shows strong storms reaching Lafayette at approximately 2:00 pm today.

Checking on the Significant Tornado Parameter from the HRRR model. STP values increase slightly in Acadiana Wednesday giving us an indication that a stronger tornado can’t be ruled out. All of Acadiana should be weather-aware tomorrow.

KLFY News 10

Final day to apply for Disaster Unemployment Assistance

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — The Disaster Unemployment Assistance program aims to help those who lost their jobs permanently or temporarily due to Hurricane Ida, but time is running out for those still in need to apply. Hurricane Ida hit Louisiana just over two months ago, and since then, more than 45,000 people have applied […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
