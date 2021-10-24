Album: They Might Be Giants - BOOK

Like his near contemporary Elvis Costello, he has also found musical comfort in Americana and country-soul, with accompanying, initially disorientating American accent. The Million Things That Never Happened was additionally inspired by the recent sharp fear, as successive tours were cancelled, that Covid might permanently decimate his working life. In practical terms, the pandemic also left co-producers Romeo Stodart and Dave Izumi with a free arranging hand in their Eastbourne studio, as lockdowns locked the album’s star turn in the West Country. This country-soul sound therefore has some of Stodart’s band The Magic Numbers’ buoyant Sixties pop warmth, an oaky, fireside glow.
