CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Album: They Might Be Giants - BOOK

By Sebastian Scotney
theartsdesk.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnd so, all but 40 years on, we find a song that asks the question “Who ate the babies...?” To which the most cogent answer the listener is offered is “Doodly doodly doodly-doo”. Followed by “Doodly doo doo doo”. In other words, the new album BOOK (Idlewild) inhabits a...

theartsdesk.com

Comments / 0

Related
theartsdesk.com

Album: Billy Bragg - The Million Things That Never Happened

Like his near contemporary Elvis Costello, he has also found musical comfort in Americana and country-soul, with accompanying, initially disorientating American accent. The Million Things That Never Happened was additionally inspired by the recent sharp fear, as successive tours were cancelled, that Covid might permanently decimate his working life. In practical terms, the pandemic also left co-producers Romeo Stodart and Dave Izumi with a free arranging hand in their Eastbourne studio, as lockdowns locked the album’s star turn in the West Country. This country-soul sound therefore has some of Stodart’s band The Magic Numbers’ buoyant Sixties pop warmth, an oaky, fireside glow.
MUSIC
theartsdesk.com

Album: Katy B - Peace and Offerings

It’s over five years since Katy B’s third album, Honey; back then she was still the unofficial narrator of millennial club culture, her songs perfectly catching the whirl of the dancefloor and hypersociality, locked exactly into the finest dance beats of the time. Now, she’s altogether more grown up, with grown up concerns, and a lot of that club life is in the rear view mirror (or it will certainly have felt that way this last couple of years).
THEATER & DANCE
theartsdesk.com

Album: Electric Eye - Horizons

Electric Eye's 'Horizons': by a band who knows what they’re doing — They’ve been honing what they do for just short of a decade. Their drummer Øyvind Hegg-Lunde has also regularly played with folk and jazz individualistsBuilding Instrument and Erlend Apneseth Trio. Guitarist and keyboard player Njål Clementsen has been in post-rock/psych-rock bands The Low Frequency In Stereo and The Megaphonic Thrift. Amongst Horizons’s guest players is Jaga Jazzist’s Lars Horntvedt. Embedded in Norway’s contemporary music scene, Electric Eye obviously know what they’re doing. Initially, they were like a heavy drone-psych take on Chapterhouse. Horizons is their most expansive album to date: mind-expanded and musically expansive.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bruce Springsteen
Person
Stevie Wonder
theartsdesk.com

Sports Team, SWG3, Glasgow review - entertaining, but not always original

It was an announcement greeted with some derision from those gathered there, but seemed a fitting climax to a rather stop-start showcase. Although Fairfull has a strong voice, their dancefloor friendly tunes only rarely provided a suitably catchy backing. The prospect of Sports Team’s arrival soon after quashed any lingering...
MUSIC
Variety

Bruce Springsteen Negotiating to Sell Album Catalog, Publishing to Sony Music

Bruce Springsteen is in talks to sell the rights to his recorded music to Sony Music as well as his publishing catalog, three sources confirm to Variety. While the album catalog deal is nearly done, some sources say, the publishing catalog remains in play. The news was first reported by Billboard. While Springsteen has been with Sony Music’s Columbia Records since he first signed with the label in 1972, he acquired the rights to his music as part of a contract renegotiation at some point in his career; such moves are rarely reported but become evident in the fine print on...
ENTERTAINMENT
Washington Post

This new Grouper album, ‘Shade,’ is life-affirming in ways you might not remember

I was listening to the magnetic new Grouper album, “Shade,” in the living room Friday morning when I noticed the music was doing at least three magic tricks at once. The first trick belongs to all recorded sound. Here were these tiny wiggles in the air, invisible and replayable, conjuring the presence of someone — in this case, songwriter Liz Harris — who obviously wasn’t there. That’s how it goes whether you’re listening to “A Love Supreme” or a Liberty Mutual jingle, but it’s still cool to think about.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#They Might Be Giants#E Street Band
WNYC

'Becoming Cousteau,' Fall Book Friday: 'Fight Night,' Helado Negro's New Album, Tin Pan Alley, 'A Love Supreme: Live in Seattle'

In 2019, the Cousteau Society granted Liz Garbus exclusive access to never-before-seen archival video and audio footage of the famed ocean explorer and conservationist, Jacques Cousteau. The result is the new documentary “Becoming Cousteau.” Director and producer Garbus joins us to talk the making of the film. Acclaimed novelist Miriam...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
earmilk.com

Album Review: Album Review: Tonstartssbandht – Petunia

While most bands claim to be derived of a "do it yourself" origin of playing and recording music, one sticks out like a sore thumb among the masses of manicured fingers. Whether it is the astonishingly impressive seventeen albums under their belt or the microwaves and hot water heaters that make appearances throughout those seventeen albums, Tonstartssbandht continue to push the boundaries of what to expect in DIY music on their eighteenth LP, Petunia.
MUSIC
theartsdesk.com

The Rolling Stones’ Tattoo You at 40

You, returns to the new releases shelf after 40 years. It's available in a range of editions, from the standard single remastered album through a deluxe double set that comes with a disc of “Lost and Found” outtakes, to a “super-deluxe” four-disc boxed set encompassing a hardback book and the band’s live performance from the second of two dates at Wembley, on 26 July 1982.
MUSIC
theartsdesk.com

Music Reissues Weekly: The Sun Shines Here - The Roots Of Indie-Pop 1980-1984

Altered Images, caught outside the W. Fenn shop along Soho’s Frith Street. Were they ‘indie-pop’? The closing track was issued in November 1984: The Jesus And Mary Chain’s first single “Upside Down”. In between: Mo-Dettes, The Monochrome Set, Microdisney and Marine Girls. Lori & The Chameleons, Ludus, The Loft and The Lines too. There’re also the pre-fame Pulp, Prefab Sprout, Hurrah! and lesser-knowns like Junes Brides offshoot The Ringing and The Page Boys, who spawned 1000 Violins.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Music
HollywoodLife

Michael Jackson’s Son Bigi, 19, Looks So Grown Up As He Discusses Climate Change In Rare Interview

Blanket Jackson, who now goes by Bigi, spoke about how he’s carrying on his late father’s legacy by using his platform for climate change awareness. Over a decade after Michael Jackson‘s death, the late pop star’s 19-year-old son Blanket “Bigi” Jackson is helping spread awareness about climate change. Bigi, who was born Prince Michael Jackson II, spoke about climate change and the COP26 summit in a rare interview with Good Morning Britain on Oct. 31 at his brother Prince Jackson‘s Thriller Night Halloween Party in California, which raises funds for the Heal Los Angeles Foundation. “I do think it’s important that we all know about it,” Bigi said about climate change. “I think we have some work to do but our generation knows how important it is.”
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy