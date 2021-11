Starting today, Nov. 1, you can now use the child tax credit portal to notify the IRS of changes to your income that affect how much money you're eligible to receive. However, today is also the deadline to make changes that will be reflected in the Nov. 15 payment, so you'll need to act fast. Four child tax credit payments have been sent to eligible families this year, with two still to come.

INCOME TAX ・ 22 HOURS AGO