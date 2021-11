As National Hispanic Heritage Month comes to a close, it's imperative to highlight the rising Latinx homebuying market. Over the past 10 years, the Latinx population has comprised more than half of the total homeownership growth in the United States. This trend is expected to continue over the next 20 years. According to Urban Institute, the Latinx population will make up around 70% of growth in the years between 2020 and 2040. This study conducted by Urban Institute also forecasts that Latinx will be the only demographic that will see an increase in homeownership in the following decades.

