Labor unions have been in the news a lot lately due to several large-scale strikes, including Kellogg’s and John Deere. The strikes are a result of employees calling for livable wages and better benefits. While being deemed “essential” throughout the pandemic, these workers have endured immense risk of illness yet are treated as disposable. The same can be said for many other workers across the U.S.—44 percent of Americans ages 18-64 have low-wage jobs. Poverty is one of the biggest causes of homelessness, so low wages clearly put people at risk of being unable to afford housing.

LABOR ISSUES ・ 1 DAY AGO