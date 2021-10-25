CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
GT Thompson Out Of Hospital After Battling COVID

By Tyler Friel
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCongressman Glenn “GT” Thompson is out of the hospital after a brief stay while battling COVID. He...

CBS Pittsburgh

Rep. Glenn Thompson Returns To Washington, D.C. After Recovering From COVID-19

By: KDKA-TV News Staff WASHINGTON, D.C. (KDKA) — U.S. Representative Glenn Thompson has returned to Washington, D.C. after being treated for and recovering from COVID-19. Last month, Rep. Thompson tested positive for the virus, and was being treated at the Walter Reed Medical Center “out of an abundance of caution.” He was later released from Walter Reed and returned to his Pennsylvania home to continue his recovery, while working virtually. Related stories: Congressman Glenn Thompson Being Treated For COVID-19 At Walter Reed Hospital Congressman Glenn Thompson Released From Walter Reed Hospital After Receiving Treatment For COVID-19 On Monday, Rep. Thompson returned to the U.S. Capitol. (Courtesy: U.S. Representative Glenn Thompson’s Office) “Thank you to everyone for their support and well wishes,” Rep. Thompson said. “I was fortunate to have mild symptoms and that led to a fast recovery. I am grateful to return to Washington to continue my work on behalf of the people of Pennsylvania’s 15th District.” Thompson represents the 15th district of Pennsylvania, which includes parts of Butler, Armstrong and Indiana counties.
Congressman Glenn Thompson Released From Walter Reed Hospital After Receiving Treatment For COVID-19

By: KDKA-TV News Staff WASHINGTON (KDKA) – Pennsylvania Congressman Glenn Thompson has been released from Walter Reed National Military Hospital on Friday evening. Congressman Thompson had been taken to Walter Reed on Friday after he had been experiencing “cold-like symptoms” and then tested positive for COVID-19. He announced via his Twitter account that he had been vaccinated and the treatment at the hospital was done “out of an abundance of caution.” Congressman Thompson has since returned to his home in Pennsylvania to recover and will work virtually from home next week.
PA Congressman Glenn 'GT' Thompson tests positive for COVID-19 breakthrough case

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WJAC) — Congressman Glenn “GT” Thompson has tested positive for a breakthrough COVID-19 case, according to a release. A breakthrough case is when a fully vaccinated person contracts COVID-19. Thompson reportedly started experiencing cold-like symptoms Friday and was quickly tested for COVID. The release says he is being...
Butler VA Expands Booster Clinic

The Butler VA is expanding their COVID booster shot program. With the recent decision by the CDC, the VA is now administering booster shots of the Moderna and Johnson and Johnson vaccine for veterans and employees. Their walk-in vaccine clinic begins today and runs from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m....
Columbus firefighter dies after battle with COVID-19

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A Columbus firefighter with more than 25 years of experience died after a battle with COVID-19. Columbus Fire Station 21 announced on social media that Greg Bauer died early Monday morning. According to the post, Bauer was hired by the department in 1996 and spend the majority of his career with Station […]
Police ‘Laughed’ When Biden Staffers Pleaded for Help as Trump Train Harassed Campaign Bus, Lawsuit Says

“No, we’re not going to do it.” That was the reply a San Marcos police officer gave a 911 dispatcher who informed him that the 2020 Biden campaign was requesting an escort for their bus while a caravan of Trump supporters was trying to run them off the road, according to 911 transcripts cited in a lawsuit obtained by The Texas Tribune. Police in other Texas towns did respond to the campaign staffers’ requests for an escort, but they left as the bus crossed jurisdictions from New Braunfels, Texas, into San Marcos, where the campaign had a scheduled event. When the...
House Coronavirus Committee Launches Investigation Into Organizations Pushing Hydroxychloroquine, Ivermectin

On Friday, Rep. James Clyburn, D-S.C., chair of the House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis, announced an investigation into the right-wing, anti-science propaganda group America’s Frontline Doctors and telemedicine provider SpeakWithAnMD.com following an Intercept investigation. Clyburn called the two organizations “predatory actors” that have been “touting misinformation and using it to market disproven and potentially hazardous coronavirus treatments” such as ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine.
Plastic Straws Will Be Banned Here, Starting Nov. 4

Roughly 500 million plastic straws are used in the U.S. nearly every day, threatening wildlife and contributing to the growing ocean plastic epidemic, according to the National Park Service (NPS). Over the past few years, many businesses have attempted to significantly cut back on their contribution to single-use plastic by swapping out their plastic straws for paper ones. But some of these businesses have not made this choice on their own. Several states have enacted statewide restrictions against single-use plastic straws, and one of these bans is set to go into effect this week. Read on to find out more about the latest ban on plastic straws.
Air Force prepares for disciplinary action as vaccination deadline nears

Airmen who don’t get a final dose of COVID-19 vaccine by Tuesday will face disciplinary action, the Air Force says. Exactly what that discipline will be depends on the advice of the first colonel in an airman’s chain of command who has the authority to convene a special court martial, as well as the judge advocate general staff. “This is about force health protection — not punishment,” said ...
State of Emergency to end in Baltimore County

Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski is going to allow a state of emergency that politically divided the county council to expire Wednesday. The current state of emergency expires November 3. "Over the last three weeks we've seen both our case rates and our hospitalizations drop almost 40%," Olszewski said. The...
Herbal Heroin?

A new heroin-like drug is sweeping the streets… and it’s legal in NC. Word on the street is there’s a trendy drug in town (and sweeping the country) that’s dangerously addictive—but 100% legal in NC… and as easy to get here as a pack of smokes or vape juice. Banned...
Ireland, the most vaccinated nation in the European Union with a 91% vaccination rate, now has the highest number of covid patients in hospitals in seven months

Since the pandemic began over 18 months ago, health experts have repeatedly said that we will achieve herd immunity when about 70% of the population is immune to SARS-CoV-2, either through vaccination or natural immunity by having Covid-19. Unfortunately after ten months of mass vaccination against SARS-CoV-2 and nearly 7...
Hospitals delay employee vaccination deadlines in wake of Iowa mandate law

Some of Iowa’s largest health care companies scrambled Monday to adapt employee vaccination mandates to a brand-new Iowa law allowing for broad exemptions. Several Iowa hospital systems, including MercyOne, UnityPoint Health and Broadlawns Medical Center, announced in August that they would require all employees to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Nov. 1. Staff members […] The post Hospitals delay employee vaccination deadlines in wake of Iowa mandate law appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
