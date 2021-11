Brazilian authorities said Sunday that nine firefighters had died in a cave after the roof collapsed while they were training inside. The accident occurred as a group of 26 firefighters were on a training exercise in a cave near the city of Altinopolis, the Sao Paulo fire department said on Twitter. "There were 9 dead and one person rescued. There are no more victims at the site," it said. Earlier, officials had said there were three dead and six missing. The identities of the victims were not disclosed.

