Harrison County Catholic Women’s Club is sponsoring its 20th-annual sale of used Christmas items during a two-weekend period in November. It will be held at Sacred Heart Church Hall in Hopedale. The dates are Nov. 5, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Nov. 6, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., and Nov. 12 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Nov. 13 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Involved in the fundraiser are, from left, the Rev. Fred Kihm, Pauline Wells, Karen Jockims, Donna Ball and Diane Vargo. For information call (740) 937-2062 or (740) 937-2941. Because of COVID-19, patrons are urged to abide by guidelines established — wearing masks, social distancing, etc.

HARRISON COUNTY, WV ・ 6 DAYS AGO