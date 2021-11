On Nov. 1, the Village of Campton Hills welcomes Denise Burchard as its new village administrator. Village President Mike Tyrrell said, "The village is very excited for Denise, because she brings a wide range of experience that includes, public sector consulting, college instruction and administration as well as village management experience. We feel very fortunate to have Denise join and lead our team."

