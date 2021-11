Originally Posted On: https://www.alwaysvpn.com/insights/cybersecurity-awareness-month-be-cyber-smart. As technology becomes more sophisticated, cyber attacks are trailing closely behind. That’s why it’s crucial to take the necessary steps to #BeCyberSmart and protect yourself against online threats. The month of October is Cybersecurity Awareness Month, and it’s a reminder to stay one step ahead of cyber criminals. There’s no single, foolproof tactic to keep your online data private and secure. So, we compiled a list of simple tips to give you control and significantly reduce your chances of falling victim to a cyber attack.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 14 DAYS AGO