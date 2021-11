(Hamburg) -- Hamburg school officials are planning another round of facilities upgrades without raising taxes. Hamburg's School Board recently discussed feedback from a public meeting concerning the district's building needs. As a result of the feedback, Hamburg School Superintendent Dr. Mike Wells tells KMA News the district is looking at three possible projects with a total cost of up to $2.7 million: construction of a new fitness center adjacent to Marnie Simons Elementary School, construction of two new classrooms for a proposed charter school, and construction of a new auditorium.

HAMBURG, IA ・ 8 DAYS AGO