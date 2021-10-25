Carmelo Anthony hits milestone as Lakers get a LeBron scare and their first win

Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook made waves on social media on Friday after he crip walked during the team’s game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Lakers superstar LeBron James proceeded to react to Westbrook’s moves, joking that “something is really wrong” with the nine-time All-Star. It’s good to see that...
In his debut with the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday, Carmelo Anthony confused his teammates, the Golden State Warriors, and just about everybody at the Staples Center and watching at home when he made the curious choice to pump-fake on a free throw attempt. On his second shot of that...
The additions of Russell Westbrook and Carmelo Anthony to the superstar duo of LeBron James and Anthony Davis give the Los Angeles Lakers one of the most talented rosters on paper of any team in the NBA. But almost immediately, many had questions about how they would fit together. In...
After a terrible ending to the Los Angeles Lakers-Oklahoma City Thunder game on Wednesday, Russell Westbrook bounced back last Friday, dropping 19 points on the Cleveland Cavaliers. Even though the Cavs put up a good fight, the Lakers were too much to bear for the young team. They succumbed in...
On Halloween night, there was a fascinating and spooky sight at Staples Center during a Los Angeles Lakers game. A doppelgänger of LeBron James was seen in the stands near the court. James himself had an interesting reaction on social media. It was not a good outing for the four-time...
Lakers fans were finally able to breathe a sigh of relief, as Los Angeles built and maintained a double-digit advantage over the visiting Houston Rockets for much of the teams' first meeting of the year, ultimately securing a 95-85 win. A big lineup change and the hot shooting of Carmelo Anthony helped ice the victory. Los Angeles moved to a 4-3 record on the young season. A rematch against the rebuilding Rockets is scheduled for Tuesday night.
LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers had a wonderful Halloween night as they defeated the Houston Rockets in order to propel themselves over .500 for the first time this season. The Lakers had been struggling to get any momentum going throughout the early going of the season but now, they seem to be finding their chemistry which bodes well moving forward.
The Los Angeles Lakers have lost their last two games of the regular season, being beaten by the Golden State Warriors and the Phoenix Suns. There's no question that this was not the start that many people envisioned from the Lakers. The Brooklyn Nets did win their recent game against...
The Philadelphia 76ers and NBA All-Star Ben Simmons are seemingly making progress toward a resolution. While Simmons remains away from the team, the organization is no longer fining him for missing practices or games as he is seeking help to mentally prepare himself to return to the court and for his lower back ailment.
Jordan Brand has created a special set of Air Jordan 1 Low’s for Baltimore-bred NBA star Carmelo Anthony, and fittingly, they’re inspired by Old Bay crab spice. The “Baltimore Crab” kicks feature orange overlays to represent the color of steamed crabs, with Old Bay brown on the tongues, toe boxes, and quarters. The Nike swoosh and other logos are in a maritime blue, and the packaging is reminiscent of a box of Old Bay.
When the Los Angeles Lakers signed free agent forward Carmelo Anthony this offseason, some were skeptical because of his age and lack of defense. However, he has gotten off to a splendid start this season. On Sunday, he had 28 points against the Memphis Grizzlies, and he got some love...
During Gilbert Arenas' stint in the NBA, he was never expected to become a star. He entered the league as a second-round pick in 2001 and then went on to defy all expectations, becoming an All-Star and All-NBA player during his time with the Washington Wizards. Arenas himself said that...
Carmelo Anthony is a career 81.4 percent free-throw shooter. He's not the sort of player one would typically associate with mishaps at the line. Yet on opening night, he was part of one of the stranger violations in recent NBA memory. With the Lakers in control in the third quarter,...
One of the many veterans that the Los Angeles Lakers brought on board this offseason was forward Carmelo Anthony. They beat out the New York Knicks for his services, as they also pursued him in NBA free agency. The Lakers will be the sixth team that he suits up for...
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Former Syracuse basketball star Carmelo Anthony got the game ball after the Los Angeles Lakers’ first victory of the season. Anthony had just scored a team-high 28 points, moving into ninth place on the NBA’s career scoring list, and was asked to make a speech. The 37-year-old Anthony said he was too tired.
On the night of the 2003 NBA draft, there is absolutely no way you could have imagined this scenario would be possible. Carmelo Anthony and LeBron James are teaming up for the first time on a championship-contending Los Angeles Lakers roster. As unlikely as it was 18 years ago, it...
Carmelo Anthony is not the player he once was. He is no longer a perennial All-Star or a 20 point per game scorer, but he can still play a role of tremendous value to the Los Angeles Lakers. In the Lakers’ first regular-season game, Anthony played the most minutes off...
Carmelo Anthony scored 28 points off the bench to help lift the Los Angeles Lakers to a win against the visiting Memphis Grizzlies Sunday night at the Staples Center. Anthony Davis had 22 points, eight rebounds and four blocks, LeBron James finished with 19 points, six rebounds and six assists, and Russell Westbrook had 13 points and 13 assists for the Lakers, who avoided starting 0-3 for the second time in four years.
Carmelo Anthony went off in the 121-118 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies, stepping up next to Anthony Davis to help the Los Angeles Lakers chalk up its first victory of the season. The 37-year-old forward shot an astonishing 10-for-15 from the field (66.7%) including 6-for-8 from downtown (75%). His team-high...
Well there you have it folks, the Lakers will not go winless this season. Of course, no one thought they would, but they did avoid an 0-3 start to the season with a win over the Memphis Grizzlies. The 121-118 win puts them at 1-2 on the young season and it's all thanks to one man.
