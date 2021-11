Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff admitted on Wednesday that he still feels the disrespect and has the chip on his shoulder from January, when the Los Angeles Rams unceremoniously traded him, two first-round picks and a third-round pick to the Lions for Matthew Stafford in return. However, Goff made it clear that those feelings will not impact the way he approaches the game this week or how he plays on Sunday, when he’ll return to Los Angeles to face his former team.

NFL ・ 13 DAYS AGO