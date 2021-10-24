Lions show off special teams finesse with three successful fakes in Week 7

We knew it was coming and it was going to hurt but just moments ago, the Detroit Lions made it official that their best defender, Romeo Okwara has been placed on Reserve/Injured with a torn Achilles. This is the second Lions’ starter that is out with an Achilles injury as...
It was an emotional day for many on Sunday as Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams took on Stafford’s former team, the Detroit Lions. Leading up to and during the game, a plethora of Lions fans were shown wearing Stafford No. 9 jerseys and other Lions gear. Though the...
On Sunday afternoon, Jared Goff and the Detroit Lions put themselves in a position to take down Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams but the Rams proved to be too much in the end as they won the game 28-19. Well, Annie Agar has released her “NFL Meeting” spoof...
Detroit Lions fans weren’t very happy for what he said about Matthew Stafford on Sunday afternoon – and they had a right to be upset. The former NFL quarterback turned broadcaster said during Sunday’s game that Stafford had “finally found” a home where he’s appreciated. Stafford, a former No. 1...
One of the most-intriguing games of this Sunday NFL slate is the Los Angeles Rams taking on the Detroit Lions. While the matchup isn’t the sexiest on paper, it pits former Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford against former Rams quarterback Jared Goff. The Goff era ended abruptly in Los Angeles, with...
Regardless of how much Honolulu blue Kool-Aid you injected into your veins before the start of the 2021 season, you have probably accepted that the Detroit Lions are not going to win very many games this year. That being said, the Lions are at least a couple of seasons away...
Jared Goff had hoped a move to Detroit would revitalize his career, but it seems to be having the opposite effect. The Lions quarterback faced public criticism from head coach Dan Campbell following Sunday’s 34-11 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. Campbell made clear that it was hard to judge Goff because of the lack of talent within the offense. However, Campbell added that Goff needs to “step up” and made clear that the quarterback was not blameless in the Lions' struggles.
Don’t give up on the Philadelphia Eagles’ 2021 season just yet. The Eagles, 2-5 on the year, are putting together one of the most-dominant performances in recent regular season history on Sunday afternoon. Philadelphia is leading Detroit, 38-0, early in the fourth quarter on Sunday afternoon. The Lions are winless,...
The Lions' offensive line entered this season thinking big. It will likely enter this Sunday's game against the Vikings missing its two best players: center Frank Ragnow and left tackle Taylor Decker. After Ragnow left Detroit's Week 4 loss to the Bears with what Dan Campbell described Monday as "a...
Things have not been going well for Jared Goff with the Detroit Lions. In fact, the quarterback has yet to win a game with his new team, which stands at 0-6 entering Sunday’s matchup with his old team, the Los Angeles Rams. (The Lions won’t win that one, either.) Now,...
Sometimes, it’s difficult to face reality. Teams like the Chicago Bears or the New England Patriots, for example, might feel as though they’re on the fringes of playoff contention. But as postseason hopes dwindle, it makes sense for those clubs to evaluate what they could get for players like Allen Robinson and Damien Harris, respectively. Let’s look at five players that should be traded before the NFL trade deadline hits on November 2.
The Los Angeles Rams were able to hold of the Detroit Lions by a final score of 28-19. It was an emotionally charged game with so many players and personnel previously being a member of the other team. After the game Head Coach Sean McVay touched on some those emotions, as well as his thoughts on Detroit’s aggressive special teams, Robert Rochell’s injury, and Jared Goff’s performance.
INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Dan Campbell emptied the playbook in an effort to get his first NFL victory as a head coach only to see it fall short. The Detroit coach saw his Lions successfully execute an onside kick and two fake punts Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams. The Lions were able to jump out to a 10-0 first-quarter lead but were unable to sustain the momentum as the Rams rallied for a 28-19 victory. According to Sportradar, it is the first time since Jacksonville in Week 15 of the 2014 season that a team has had a successful onside kick and fake punt in the same game.
They are the first ones to be criticized and the last ones to get the praise. When they do their job, nobody notices. When they fail to do their job, everyone sees it and bemoans their performance. It’s the life of an offensive lineman, a position that typically flies under...
Colder weather has blown into the Northeast and Midwest. No matter. In Nick Sirianni's mind, things are ready to blossom. The Philadelphia Eagles coach feels his 2-5 team is on the verge of churning out victories. They can't come soon enough for their impatient fan base. "The results aren'tthere right...
The Detroit Lions special teams have been very good this season. The offense and defense need to catch up. It was very refreshing when Detroit Lions principal owner Sheila Ford Hamp admitted in an interview with the Detroit Free Press that her team is going through a rebuild. The Ford family hasn’t wanted to admit as much in the past.
ALLEN PARK, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – The Detroit Lions are still in search of their first win of the season as they host the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday. Corners Jerry Jacobs and A.J. Parker did not practice yesterday due to injuries. Detroit will induct former linebacker Chris Spielman into the...
