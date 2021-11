Listen to Smart Talk every weekday at 9am and 7pm on WITF 89.5 & 93.3. You can also stream WITF radio live on our website or ask your smart speaker to “Play WITF Radio.”. Three years ago last Wednesday, 11 men and women were killed while attending a prayer meeting at the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh. It was the deadliest act of anti-Semitism in American history and allegedly carried out by a man with reported white supremacist views.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 3 DAYS AGO