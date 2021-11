The Eagles weren’t supposed to be good this year, but they also weren’t supposed to be this bad. We embarked upon a fact-finding mission to begin the campaign. Wins and losses weren’t going to matter if we learned enough about the young quarterback and head coach combo, and we’re learning quite a bit. We’re learning that they stink. Same with the defensive coordinator, who is intimating that he doesn’t have the personnel do anything other than play two-deep safeties, which results in quarterbacks not named Sam Darnold looking like Johnny Unitas reincarnate on a weekly basis.

NFL ・ 8 DAYS AGO