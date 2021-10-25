CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Never Before Seen Golden Nugget Construction Photos

By Harry Hurley
Rock 104.1
Rock 104.1
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Golden Nugget Hotel & Casino architect Paul Steelman has exclusively provided to us, dozens of photos from the earliest construction days. These photos have never been seen or published before now. They are more than 41 years old. If it seems like we're opening a time capsule...

rock1041.com

Comments / 0

Related
lasvegasmagazine.com

Get Halloween goodies at Golden Nugget in Las Vegas

The end of October kicks off the holiday season, beginning with Halloween on Oct. 31. If you happen to be in town and want to get a jump on celebrating, stop into Golden Nugget for some fun, spooktacular gifts available at the property’s retail stores. In addition to what you see here, more Halloween- and fall-themed items are for sale like chocolate-covered pretzels, pumpkin spice bark, fruit and nut mix, milk chocolate Crispie Pops and more.
LAS VEGAS, NV
disneyfoodblog.com

PHOTOS: Construction Spotted on a Disney World Park Icon!

One of the best things about Disney World is that it’s always changing! However, with change comes construction. Whether it’s new attractions like TRON: Lightcycle Run or big refurbishments like the EPCOT Transformation, chances are that you’ll spot some construction on your Disney trip!. Recently, we spotted some new construction...
TRAVEL
CBS New York

‘City Climb’ Lets Visitors Lean Off The Edge In Hudson Yards At Over 1,200 Feet

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Tickets are on sale for a new thrill high above Manhattan. It’s called “City Climb.” Visitors can go up steps on the outside of the Edge in Hudson Yards, then lean off the edge of the skyscraper at more than 1,200 feet — all while strapped into a safety harness that’s secured by two cables. Tickets are $185. It opens Nov. 9. For more information, visit edgenyc.com.
MANHATTAN, NY
reviewjournal.com

Historic Pioneer Saloon’s new owners planning weekend parties

Like a lot of people who find themselves in possession of historic buildings, Stephanie Richter felt the pull of those who had gone before her. “It’s a very long story,” Richter said. “When (she and her business partner, the musician and businessman known as Old Man Liver) were in the process of looking for a bar and noticed the Pioneer Saloon was available, it just spoke to us. It’s a piece of Nevada’s history, and we wanted to be stewards of taking care of that place.”
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Wynn
Person
Paul Steelman
lasvegasmagazine.com

No city does seafood like Las Vegas

Dining destinations specializing in succulent seafood have always held a prominent place in the Las Vegas restaurant landscape—and in the hungry hearts of Las Vegas visitors. After all, what other city in the world is more closely identified with the shrimp cocktail?. That iconic dish and other familiar favorites are...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Matt Lillywhite

A Future Storm Could Destroy New York City

Experts are concerned a major storm could flood New York City and destroy critical infrastructure throughout the region. "This is the biggest wake-up call we could possibly get," said Mayor Bill de Blasio when the remnants of Hurricane Ida caused major flooding in New York City. "What we have to recognize is the suddenness, the brutality of storms now. It is different."
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
Only In Montana

This Tiny Montana Town Is A Dream Destination For Foodies And Whiskey Lovers

For most Montanans, Coram is a place they drive by on their way to the heart of Glacier National Park — if they’ve even heard of it at all. With a population of less than 500, it’s the definition of a tiny town. And while you might not think of it as a destination, if you love fantastic food and locally produced whiskey, you might want to spend some time there before your next trip to Glacier or Flathead Lake.
MONTANA STATE
Only In Nevada

The Old Fashioned Diner In Nevada That Hasn’t Changed In Decades

Typically when a restaurant is around for decades, that means the food is pretty darn good. We can definitely vouch for the fact that this applies to the Gold ‘N Silver Inn in Reno, Nevada. A staple for breakfast, lunch, and dinner since the 1960s, this old-school diner doesn’t look like it’s changed a bit over the years. In fact, the old-fashioned vibe and classic American comfort food are what have appealed to locals and visitors alike for so long! Next time you’re in Reno, you have to give this longstanding diner a try.
NEVADA STATE
Rock 104.1

Mangia! You Can Go On a Tony Soprano Eating Tour in New Jersey

If you're a huge fan of The Sopranos TV series, you know food was always a huge part of the storyline. Now, you can eat your way around New Jersey like Tony Soprano. This four-hour tour put on by On Location Tours, actually begins in Manhattan, New York, according to Travel + Leisure. Eventually, you cross back into the Garden State and make your way to several eateries made famous by the show.
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
CBS San Francisco

Halloween And Outside Lands Converge At Golden Gate Park

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — The final day of the Outside Lands music festival converged on Halloween and drew tens of thousands of costumed fans to Golden Gate Park. The celebrants included a dancing tiger, an astronaut and Britney Spears among a sea of people. “That’s why we came today,” said Hannah Godwin of San Diego. “Let’s just like analyze all the costumes, like hang out, people watching, it’s just like such a good vibe honestly.” “We came last night and we’re looking at the crowd, and it’s kind of surreal to see thousands and thousands of people,” added...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS DFW

Fort Worth Hosts 18th Annual Day Of The Dead Celebration

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Saturday marked the 18th annual Dia de los Muertos celebration in Fort Worth. And this year, the city kicked things off with a parade. Valeria Garcia lost her grandmother last year. Now she’s choosing to celebrate her life. “We’ll be able to remember her,” Garcia said. Garcia is just one of many that participated in the parade. She brought a photo of her grandmother on the float as well as an offering. The holiday began in Mexico nearly 3,000 years ago. Those who celebrate believe that on midnight of Oct. 31, the souls of their loved ones come back to visit. “It’s about values, it’s about family and tradition,” Francisco de la Torre said. “We celebrate life through the Day of the Dead.” Torre is the Mexican Consulate for North Texas. He says a big misconception people have is believing the holiday is similar to Halloween. “Halloween is about monsters and witches, and all those kinds of things,” Torre said. “The Day of the Dead is about celebrating life.” He says one of the best parts of the holiday is that everyone is welcomed to celebrate. “It’s not just a Mexican tradition, it’s for everyone because we all remember our loved ones,” Torre said.
FORT WORTH, TX
Rock 104.1

How a Safecracker Broke Into Prince’s Locked Vault

When Prince died in 2016, he left behind a treasure trove of unreleased material — thousands of songs in various degrees of completion were tucked away in a locked vault at his Paisley Park estate. There was just one problem: Nobody knew the combination to the safe, not even Prince...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Mashed

Almost 23% Of People Said This Steakhouse Has The Worst Steak

If you're splurging on steak, you obviously want a deliciously juicy, buttery cut of meat. After all, no one wants to feel like they've paid a high price for a meal that wasn't up to standards. While there are many different steakhouses to choose from across the United States, they are far from equal quality. That's why Mashed asked readers which steakhouse they feel has the worst steak.
RESTAURANTS
Rock 104.1

Hard Rock Would Have Interest in 2 NJ/NYC Casinos, 8 Miles Apart

As far as Jim Allen, Chairman of Hard Rock International, is concerned, the more casinos, the merrier. Allen, the South Jersey native who began his gaming career as a cook at Bally's Atlantic City, addressed the speculation that Hard Rock is considering casinos in both North Jersey and New York City at the East Coast Gaming Conference in Atlantic City this week.
GAMBLING
Rock 104.1

Rock 104.1

Northfield NJ
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
542K+
Views
ABOUT

Rock 104.1 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://rock1041.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy