Gas Prices Continue to Rise in Minnesota

Talking bad about Minnesota is like talking bad about a sibling -- nobody can do it but you. I wasn't a perfect older brother as a kid (nor am I now, for that matter); I occasionally broke my sisters' toys, would say mean things and call them names. I once threw a green tomato at my youngest sister's ear and made her cry (and then accidentally drooled in her eye while trying to cheer her up). But woe to any other kid who picked on either of my sisters! I wasn't prone to violence, and I never beat anyone up. But I would jump to my sisters' defense in a heartbeat. No one had the right to pick on them them but me.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO