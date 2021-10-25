CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greek socialist party leader dies at 57 after battle with cancer

By Syndicated Content
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleATHENS (Reuters) – Fofi Gennimata, the leader of Greece’s socialist opposition Movement for Change, died on Monday after a long battle with cancer. The death of Gennimata, who was 57, was announced by the Evangelismos hospital where...

