CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Japan, China extend currency swap arrangement for 3 years-BOJ

By Syndicated Content
kdal610.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTOKYO (Reuters) – Japan and China extended a currency swap arrangement, signed in 2018, for another three years to allow the exchange of local...

kdal610.com

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

'Stock up', China says, amid new Covid outbreak

China's government has urged citizens to stock up on daily necessities and for authorities to take steps to ensure adequate food supplies as the country adopts increasingly tight measures to contain its latest Covid outbreak. A notice posted on the website of the Ministry of Commerce late on Monday urged "families to store a certain amount of daily necessities as needed to meet daily life and emergencies". The directive made no mention of a food shortage or of whether the instructions were motivated by fears that Covid measures could disrupt supply chains or leave locked-down citizens in need of food. But China, which has kept its infection numbers relatively low through a Covid-zero strategy of border closures, targeted lockdowns and long quarantine periods, is increasingly adopting tough measures to contain the latest outbreak, especially ahead of the Beijing Winter Olympics beginning on February 4.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Atlantic

What Will Drive China to War?

President Xi Jinping declared in July that those who get in the way of China’s ascent will have their “heads bashed bloody against a Great Wall of steel.” The People’s Liberation Army Navy is churning out ships at a rate not seen since World War II, as Beijing issues threats against Taiwan and other neighbors. Top Pentagon officials have warned that China could start a military conflict in the Taiwan Strait or other geopolitical hot spots sometime this decade.
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bank Of China#Currency Swap#Reuters#The Bank Of Japan#Japanese
FXStreet.com

BoJ Minutes showed members said pent-up demand has yet to materialise in Japan

The Bank of Japan Minutes came out in recent trade and they showed that a few members said chip shortage, supply chain disruptions are weighing on global output, trade. Members shared view Japan's economy likely to improve as impact of pandemic subsides. Many members said pent-up demand has yet to...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
World
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Markets
Place
Tokyo, JP
Country
China
AFP

BoE eyes first rate rise since 2018 as inflation surges

The Bank of England could this week raise its main interest rate for the first time in more than three years to rein in surging inflation as economies reopen from pandemic lockdowns, analysts say. Economists are predicting that the BoE led by governor Andrew Bailey could hike borrowing costs from a record low of 0.1 percent to 0.25 percent at a regular policy meeting on Thursday. Other central banks across the globe have recently tightened policy to cool soaring prices and still more are considering following suit. Monetary policymakers must also decide whether to taper huge emergency cash stimulus support that has kept economies afloat during the pandemic.
BUSINESS
DailyFx

Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, US Dollar, Gold, British Pound, Fed Taper, NFPs, BoE Hike?

Futures tracking the Dow Jones, S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 climbed about 0.5%, 1.4% and 3.2% respectively this past week as global market sentiment remained mostly rosy. In Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 and FTSE 100 climbed 1.47% and 0.46% respectively. The mood was fairly lackluster in Asia. Japan’s Nikkei 225 climbed 0.30% while Australia’s ASX 200 fell 1.24%.
STOCKS
The Independent

China's economy slows as Beijing wrestles with debt

China’s economic rebound from the coronavirus pandemic is stalling as President Xi Jinping’s government cracks down on surging corporate debt.For a decade, the ruling Communist Party has talked about shifting to economy based on spending by 1.4 billion consumers instead of on building factories and apartments. But with each slowdown, Beijing fell back on pepping up growth with more construction and borrowing.Finally, Xi’s government is confronting the problem by clamping down on borrowing by a real estate industry that supports millions of jobs.That is sending shockwaves through the economy. Businesses and households are jittery as housing sales and construction...
ECONOMY
AFP

China eases power crunch with boost to coal production

China said it has increased daily coal production by over one million tonnes, easing its energy shortage as world leaders gather in Britain for climate talks billed as one of the last chances to avert catastrophic global warming. The production surge comes as world leaders -- but not Chinese President Xi Jinping -- convene in Glasgow for COP26 talks to secure more ambitious global greenhouse gas emissions.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
kdal610.com

China says U.S. COVID origins report is without credibility

SHANGHAI (Reuters) – A declassified U.S. intelligence report saying it was plausible that the COVID-19 pandemic originated in a laboratory is unscientific and has no credibility, Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said in a statement on Sunday. The updated U.S. intelligence briefing, published on Saturday, said that a natural...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Japan's Kishida wins mandate, though economic agenda unclear

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida says Japan should revitalize its economy through “new capitalism." Many in this avidly capitalist country are puzzled over exactly what he has in mind. Kishida has said he believes a more equal distribution of wealth is needed to prevent the world’s third largest economy from sinking into stagnation. That sounds dramatic, but analysts say he doesn’t stand for drastic change. The conservative, pro-U.S. and pro-business Liberal Democrtic Party, which has ruled Japan almost continuously since World War II, won a better-than-expected 261 seats Sunday in the lower house of Parliament comfortably exceeding the 233...
ASIA
AFP

Five challenges facing Japan's PM Kishida

From tackling the virus to dealing with geopolitical threats and working on Japan's climate goals, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will have plenty on his plate as he begins a new term as leader of the world's third-largest economy. - Navigate geopolitical threats - Kishida's new term begins amid high regional tensions.
CHINA
kdal610.com

China’s Yango Group seeks debt forbearance over repayment concerns -Redd

SHANGHAI (Reuters) – Chinese developer Yango Group has asked holders of its asset-backed securities to refrain from asking for repayment for a year over concerns it would struggle to pay, financial intelligence provider Redd reported. Yango’s 1.27 billion yuan ($198 million) 6.5% asset-backed securities mature in November 2022 but give...
ECONOMY
kdal610.com

Russia needs higher interest rates to rein in inflation: Reuters poll

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russia will need to raise interest rates further this year to their highest since 2017 and keep them at that level for several months as inflation shows little signs of slowing amid strong economic recovery, a Reuters poll showed on Friday. Russia’s burgeoning inflation is driven by...
BUSINESS
kdal610.com

China urges stable output, supply of vegetables as winter nears

BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s agriculture ministry urged local authorities on Friday to ensure stable production and supplies of vegetables during winter after a surge in the prices of produce. Heavy rains that flooded key northern producing regions pushed up the prices of vegetables, fuelling concern over food prices at a...
AGRICULTURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy