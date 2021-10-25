Coming To HBO and HBO Max – November 2021

Many of us have read the Frank Herbert novels starting in 1965 and many of us have seen David Lynch’s cinematic take of the tale in 1984 and even Syfy’s miniseries in 2000. Well, the newest adaptation for a new age is upon us as Denis Villeneuve’s highly anticipated version of Dune arrives. It even arrives on HBO Max one day early! Dune is the latest WarnerMedia Same-Day Premiere. The movie opens in available cinemas on Friday, October 22, 2021 and uploads to HBO Max a day earlier, Thursday, October 21. The only catch is the movie appears for a limited time on the ad-free option of the streaming service. It runs through November 20, 2021. You might say that there is another catch; how do I watch this flick in the safety of my own home? Answer – you’ll need to subscribe to HBO Max. That’s right, check out the latest deals and subscribe now. TRY HBO MAX NOW.

