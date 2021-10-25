CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coming To HBO and HBO Max – November 2021

By Sean Farlow
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe month of October is nearly over and that means streaming services are preparing to introduce new content. HBO and HBO Max have plenty coming up for November. Decider has posted a full list of the content coming up, even the one that does not have an official release date. Here...

IGN

New to HBO Max, Disney+, Crunchyroll, and More - November 2021

November is finally here, which means there's a slew of new movies, shows, and animated specials for us to watch across streaming platforms. We've managed to narrow it down to the highlights, so mark your calendars and get ready to binge all the new exciting things hitting Disney Plus, Hulu, Amazon Prime, Crunchyroll, and more!
Deadline

‘Camp Friends’ Comedy Gets HBO Max Pilot Order

EXCLUSIVE: HBO Max has picked up to pilot the half-hour family comedy Camp Friends (working title). The project, which was put in development by the WarnerMedia streamer earlier this year, is written by Lauren Herstik (American Vandal, Pearson) and produced by Adam Goodman for Invisible Narratives and Jax Media. The comedy revolves around four lifelong “camp friends” during their highly anticipated counselor-in-training summer. When a mysterious new girl arrives late from another camp, the girls’ plan to have The Best Summer Ever gets thrown into disarray. Camp Friends live 10 months for two. Now that things are different, the “Core Four” swear...
vitalthrills.com

HBO Max November 2021 Schedule Including the HBO Lineup

HBO Max has announced the movies and TV shows coming to the streaming service in November, as well as what is leaving next month. In addition to the HBO Max November 2021 lineup, we’ve also included what is specifically coming to and leaving HBO. The HBO Max October 2021 lineup...
TechRadar

When is Dune released on HBO Max this week?

Wondering what time the sci-fi epic Dune is landing on HBO Max? The release date has been brought forward by a day on the streaming service, to match the theatrical launch of Denis Villeneuve's latest: Dune is now coming to HBO Max on Thursday, October 21 at 6PM EDT, but only for subscribers on the $14.99 monthly tier. Scroll down if you want to know what time that is where you live.
Observer

When Does ‘Dune’ Drop on HBO Max?

Dune is perhaps the most curious blockbuster of 2021 as it represents vastly different things depending on your vantage point. To some, it’s a sprawling orientalist fever dream that filters Middle Eastern culture through a Western lens. To others, it’s a masterfully composed epic but so esoteric that non-book readers may be left scratching their heads. For Warner Bros., the film could be a potential franchise-launcher or yet another costly non-starter in an era so beholden to familiar intellectual property. Wherever the truth may lie for filmmaker Denis Villeneuve’s cinematic tome, starring Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya, audiences will be able to decide for themselves this weekend.
TV Fanatic

Pennyworth Heads to HBO Max for Season 3

HBO Max announced over the weekend that the series would be moving from EPIX to its streaming service with a pickup for Season 3. It will debut in 2022 as a Max Original. The first two seasons will also be available on the platform in early 2022. The DC origin...
michiganchronicle.com

HBO Max Love Life Date Night in Detroit

From October 26th – 29th, HBO Max’s “Love Life” in partnership with dating app BLK and events platform Black Restaurant Week, will host the Love Life Date Night – a series of activations in four major cities across the nation in celebration of the season 2 premiere of hit original series, “Love Life”. Fans will have the opportunity to treat their date to a romantic evening at eight Black-owned restaurants in New York, Los Angeles, Detroit, and Atlanta.
HBO Watch

How to Watch “Dune” on HBO Max!

Many of us have read the Frank Herbert novels starting in 1965 and many of us have seen David Lynch’s cinematic take of the tale in 1984 and even Syfy’s miniseries in 2000. Well, the newest adaptation for a new age is upon us as Denis Villeneuve’s highly anticipated version of Dune arrives. It even arrives on HBO Max one day early! Dune is the latest WarnerMedia Same-Day Premiere. The movie opens in available cinemas on Friday, October 22, 2021 and uploads to HBO Max a day earlier, Thursday, October 21. The only catch is the movie appears for a limited time on the ad-free option of the streaming service. It runs through November 20, 2021. You might say that there is another catch; how do I watch this flick in the safety of my own home? Answer – you’ll need to subscribe to HBO Max. That’s right, check out the latest deals and subscribe now. TRY HBO MAX NOW.
Decider

New on HBO and HBO Max November 2021

HBO and HBO Max are bringing us some top-notch entertainment in next month. The streamer is continuing to deliver some of the top shows and movies in streaming this year, rolling out a brand new season of How To With John Wilson, as well as Mindy Kaling’s new series The Sex Lives of College Girls. Plus, we’ll get an exciting new Warner Bros. release in Oscar-bait movie King Richard.
thestreamable.com

HBO Max May Change Names

When the new Warner Bros. Discovery finally comes to fruition next year, one of the things that may change along with other things tied to the company: the name of HBO Max. The streaming service was named by AT&T CEO John Stankey and WarnerMedia’s former chairman Bob Greenblatt to promote the brand’s premium HBO content, but the service includes a lot more than that.
ComicBook

Every Movie Leaving HBO Max in November 2021

November is just around the corner and HBO Max started preparing subscribers for the month ahead by releasing the lineup of every movie and TV show hitting the WarnerMedia service over the next four weeks. Unfortunately, those new release lists are always accompanied by titles that are leaving HBO Max in the same time period. As many great things as there are coming to the service in November, there are also a lot of great movies on their way out.
MOVIES
darkhorizons.com

A New “Sopranos” Series For HBO Max?

Ann Sarnoff, WarnerMedia’s CEO of Studios and Networks says that the company was thrilled with the results of the recent “The Sopranos” prequel film “The Many Saints of Newark”. So much so that: “we’re talking to David [Chase] about a new series, Sopranos related, on HBO Max.”. “Sopranos” creator David...
TV SERIES
CNET

When are Dune, King Richard and The Matrix Resurrections coming to HBO Max?

AT&T's decision last year to move its 2021 Warner Bros. theatrical slate to a simultaneous release on HBO Max at no additional charge sent shockwaves through Hollywood. It also provided a welcome benefit to subscribers looking for new things to watch while stuck at home. As 2021 nears its end, only a handful of movies remain on the company's 2021 slate. The next film from the Warner Bros. slate is Dune.
MOVIES
Gamespot

Another Sopranos Project Could Be In The Works For HBO Max

One of HBO's most acclaimed TV shows, The Sopranos, could live on with a new TV series or movie for HBO Max. WarnerMedia boss Ann Sarnoff told Deadline that the company has been "thrilled" with the Sopranos movie, The Many Saints of Newark, going on to tease that a new Sopranos show or film project might be on the way.
TV SHOWS
kiss951.com

The Top 10 Most Binged Shows On HBO Max

Can you believe it’s already been over a year since HBO Max launched? Seems like just yesterday we were talking about the Friends reunion that was going to happen on the brand new streaming service. If you are already an avid HBO viewer, then you know the app has HBO’s original dramas like Succession and The Sopranos but it has the streaming rights to other classics like South Park and The Big Bang Theory.
TV & VIDEOS

