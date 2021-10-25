CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Russia’s COVID-19 cases hit record as some regions impose curbs

Cover picture for the articleMOSCOW (Reuters) – Russia reported its highest single-day COVID-19 case tally since the start of the pandemic on Monday as some regions imposed a workplace shutdown to combat a surge in infections and deaths. Faced with worsening infection rates and frustrated by the slow take-up of Russia’s Sputnik V...

