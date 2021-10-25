CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Investors ‘play chicken’ with Bank of Canada as inflation soars

By Syndicated Content
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTORONTO (Reuters) – Canada’s hot inflation and recovering job market are raising pressure on the Bank of Canada to hike interest rates ahead of schedule, with investors looking to a policy announcement this week for clues that the central bank is turning more hawkish. The BoC, led by Governor...

Related
MarketWatch

Treasury liquidity is worsening as hedge funds Rokos and Alphadyne reportedly incur losses from wrong-way bets on yields

Rokos and Alphadyne are identified by Bloomberg News as two hedge funds that have incurred losses on yield-curve plays. Volatility in the global rates market has triggered potential losses for a number of large leveraged players, which is leading to deteriorating liquidity in the U.S., Europe, Canada and the U.K., BofA strategists said.
BUSINESS
MarketRealist

Inflation Continues to Soar—What Does the Future Hold for the U.S.?

For years, inflation in the U.S. grew at an anemic pace. However, inflation seems to be back with a bang in 2021. The consumer price index in the U.S. came in at 5.4 percent for September, which is almost a 13-year high. The headline inflation has been running above 5 percent for quite some time now. In comparison, the Federal Reserve has a target of just 2 percent inflation. So, why is inflation so high?
BUSINESS
Mark Carney
Forbes

It’s Taper Time For The Fed

While third-quarter U.S. economic growth was relatively anemic with GDP growing at 2%, the Federal Reserve (Fed) should announce the long-awaited decrease in the pace of asset purchases this week. This tapering of asset purchases should continue through mid-2022. As noted last week, there is a reason for optimism that the fourth quarter will see a bump in economic growth as some supply bottlenecks begin to ease.
BUSINESS
94.3 Jack FM

China property firms’ shares, bonds take hit after Yango debt exchange

SHANGHAI (Reuters) – Shares and bonds of Chinese property developers stumbled on Tuesday as worries over spreading financial contagion worsened following a debt exchange from one of the country’s top 20 homebuilders that triggered a flurry of credit warnings. Yango Group Co Ltd on Monday offered to exchange some U.S....
ECONOMY
#Inflation#Interest Rates#Reuters#The Bank Of Canada#The Bank Of England#The U S Federal Reserve#Cambridge Global Payment#Canadian
AFP

BoE eyes first rate rise since 2018 as inflation surges

The Bank of England could this week raise its main interest rate for the first time in more than three years to rein in surging inflation as economies reopen from pandemic lockdowns, analysts say. Economists are predicting that the BoE led by governor Andrew Bailey could hike borrowing costs from a record low of 0.1 percent to 0.25 percent at a regular policy meeting on Thursday. Other central banks across the globe have recently tightened policy to cool soaring prices and still more are considering following suit. Monetary policymakers must also decide whether to taper huge emergency cash stimulus support that has kept economies afloat during the pandemic.
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

Markets cautious as investors eye central banks

Asian shares were mixed on Tuesday as investors braced for a pivotal week, jampacked with key central bank meetings and economic reports from major economies. Currency markets are holding in tight ranges while gold prices rose slightly due to a softer dollar. European markets have opened this morning in mixed fashion, despite US stocks climbing to a record high in the previous session. Risk appetite may sour as market players look ahead to the Fed decision and US monthly non-farm payrolls report from a safe distance.
BUSINESS
investing.com

Bond Investors Challenge Optimistic Central Bank Assumptions On Inflation

Bond investors globally are leading the charge against inflation and forcing central banks to heed price increases that are not transitory per policymakers’ repeated claims, but proving to be persistent. Investors are selling bonds and pushing up yields as central banks shorten their timelines for tightening monetary policy. Investors dumped...
BUSINESS
Federal Reserve
Economy
DailyFx

Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, US Dollar, Gold, British Pound, Fed Taper, NFPs, BoE Hike?

Futures tracking the Dow Jones, S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 climbed about 0.5%, 1.4% and 3.2% respectively this past week as global market sentiment remained mostly rosy. In Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 and FTSE 100 climbed 1.47% and 0.46% respectively. The mood was fairly lackluster in Asia. Japan’s Nikkei 225 climbed 0.30% while Australia’s ASX 200 fell 1.24%.
STOCKS
94.3 Jack FM

Australia’s Westpac to return $4.3 billion to shareholders as profit doubles

(Reuters) – Australia’s Westpac Banking Corp plans to return A$5.7 billion ($4.28 billion) to shareholders in the form of a buyback and dividends as the No.2 lender’s annual profit more than doubled with the release of funds set aside to cover the pandemic’s fallout. Westpac, the best performing bank stock...
ECONOMY
94.3 Jack FM

Inflation, wage data, challenge Fed ‘transitory’ narrative

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Price and wage increases running at multi-decade highs may challenge Federal Reserve officials this week as they try to maintain a balance between ensuring inflation remains contained and giving the economy as much time as possible to restore the jobs lost since the pandemic. With investors already...
BUSINESS
94.3 Jack FM

Japan’s Oct factory activity growth picks up – PMI

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan’s factory activity expanded at the fastest pace in six months in October, an encouraging sign for the world’s third-largest economy as it navigates the challenges posed by persistent global raw material and chips shortages. Manufacturers said the material shortages and delivery disruptions continued to affect their...
BUSINESS
AFP

US Fed set to begin stimulus taper amid sticky inflation

The Federal Reserve is set to begin removing a major plank of the stimulus policies it rolled out last year as the pandemic began, a sign of the progress the US economy has posted since the historic downturn. While the American central bank is always capable of surprises, its top officials have widely signaled that they will announce at their policy meeting next week the start of a drawback in their monthly purchases of bonds and securities, which they began as the economy collapsed in March 2020 to stop the crisis from becoming a catastrophe. The world's largest economy has undoubtedly come a long way from those dire days, but with an unpleasant passenger: inflation, which has spiked throughout much of this year, and caused some economists to name the Fed's easy money policies as an accessory. Fed Chair Jerome Powell could touch on these topics when he speaks following the two-day Federal Open Market Committee meeting beginning Tuesday, and may also offer the central bank's latest views on the state of the recovery.
BUSINESS
Shropshire Star

Bank committee members consider interest rate hike as inflation soars

Experts at Investec have said they believe the MPC will vote in favour of increasing interest rates on Thursday. The Bank of England is set to reveal whether it will hike interest rates or shrug off calls for an increase for at least one more month. The central bank has...
BUSINESS
etftrends.com

Central Banks – Playing Inflation Catchup

Poland’s nasty inflation print signals that it is too early for the central bank to relax. Brazil’s might have been one of EM’s fiscal stars this year – can the government resist temptation to spend more?. Some central banks pretended for far too long that inflation was a paper tiger....
BUSINESS

