Sudan’s Burhan declares state of emergency, dissolves government

By Syndicated Content
94.3 Jack FM
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCAIRO (Reuters) – Sudan’s ruling council head Abdel Fattah al-Burhan announced...

943jackfm.com

neworleanssun.com

When can Nigeria declare a state of emergency?

The Nigerian government recently threatened to declare a state of emergency in Anambra, a state in the south-east of the country, because of rising insecurity. This generated heated debate about the legitimacy of declaring a state of emergency. The Conversation Africa's Ogechi Ekeanyanwu asked political science lecturer Uchenna Simeon to explain the circumstances under which a state of emergency can be declared.
POLITICS
go955.com

Sudan’s army chief Burhan meets with Saudi ambassador in Khartoum

CAIRO (Reuters) – Sudan’s armed forces chief General Abdel Fatah al-Burhan met with Saudi Arabia’s ambassador to Khartoum Ali Bin Hasan Jaafar on Wednesday to discuss the crisis in Sudan and efforts to resolve the situation through dialog “among all relevant parties”, the country’s armed forces Facebook page said. (Reporting...
WORLD
US News and World Report

Sudan's Burhan Says He Is Keeping PM Hamdok at His Own Home

DUBAI (Reuters) - Sudan's top general Abdel Fattah al-Burhan said on Tuesday he was keeping ousted Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok at his own house. He told a news conference in Khartoum that Hamdok was safe and kept away "for his own safety." (Reporting by Nadine Awadalla, writing by Maher Chmaytelli)
WORLD
US News and World Report

Sudan Military Dissolves Transitional Government in Apparent Coup

KHARTOUM (Reuters) -Soldiers arrested most of the members of Sudan's cabinet on Monday and a military officer dissolved the transitional government, while opponents of the takeover took to the streets where gunfire and injuries were reported. Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, a general who headed the Sovereign Council, a power-sharing ruling body,...
WORLD
Reuters

Sudanese general ignored U.S. warning as army rolled out coup plan

KHARTOUM, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Hours before Sudan's army seized power and dissolved its government, a senior U.S. envoy warned the country's top general not to take any steps against the civilian administration that was overseeing a democratic transition, diplomats said. Jeffrey Feltman, President Joe Biden's special envoy for the...
MILITARY
Fox News

Sudan military arrests prime minister, dissolves government: 2 people dead in protests

Sudan's military seized power Monday after it reportedly arrested the prime minister and dissolved the transitional government. Military forces in the country have reportedly placed Prime Minister Abdulla Hamdok under house arrest and have been urging him to come out in support of the coup. The Umma Party, the country's largest political party, called on people to take to the streets to counter the military, The Associated Press reported.
PROTESTS
theedgemarkets.com

Sudan's Burhan says army ousted government to avoid civil war

KHARTOUM (Oct 27): Sudan's armed forces chief defended the military's seizure of power, saying he had ousted the government to avoid civil war, while protesters took to the streets on Tuesday to demonstrate against the takeover after a day of deadly clashes. The military takeover on Monday brought a halt...
POLITICS
94.3 Jack FM

Saudi expels Lebanese Ambassador, bans all imports from Lebanon

(Reuters) – Saudi Arabia summoned its ambassador to Lebanon for consultation and asked the Lebanese ambassador to the kingdom to leave within 48 hours, State news agency reported on Friday. The kingdom also imposed a blanket ban on all imports from Lebanon. (Reporting by Omar Fahmy and Lilian Wagdy, Editing...
MIDDLE EAST
UPI News

Protesters take to streets in Sudan demanding end to military rule

Oct. 30 (UPI) -- Sudan saw a wave of protests across the country Saturday against the military government that seized power earlier this week. Thousands of demonstrators filled the streets in the capital city Khartoum and elsewhere insisting that Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok be returned to power after being ousted by the military.
PROTESTS
The Independent

UN chief to Sudan army: Reverse coup, take heed of protests

The U.N. secretary general urged Sudan s generals on Sunday to reverse their takeover of the country, a day after tens of thousands of people took to the streets in the largest pro-democracy protest since last week's coup.Antonio Guterres said the generals should “take heed” of Saturday’s protests. “Time to go back to the legitimate constitutional arrangements,” he said in a tweet.He was referring to a power-sharing deal that established joint military-civilian rule following the ouster of longtime autocrat Omar al-Bashir and his Islamist government in April 2019.Guterres expressed concern about violence against protesters on Saturday, calling for perpetrators...
ADVOCACY
AFP

Three killed as defiant Sudanese march against coup

Sudanese security forces on Saturday killed three protesters during mass anti-coup rallies, medics said, despite warnings from global powers who had urged the military to exercise restraint. "Two demonstrators were killed in the city of Omdurman by the putschist military council," the independent Central Committee of Sudan's Doctors said in a tweet, adding that one was shot in the head and the other in the stomach. It later said security forces had shot dead a third protester, also in Omdurman, Khartoum's sister city, bringing the overall death toll since the outbreak of anti-coup protests Monday to 12. The medics said "live rounds" were fired at protesters in Omdurman and parts of Khartoum.
PROTESTS
AFP

Tigrayan rebels claim Ethiopian town in major advance denied by govt

Tigrayan rebels on Sunday announced they have captured a strategic northern Ethiopian town, but the government denied the claims, saying federal forces were mounting a "fierce" battle for Kombolcha and the city of Dessie. If confirmed, the capture of Kombolcha on Sunday, which came a day after the rebels claimed control of Dessie, would reflect a rapid advance by the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) in the nearly year-long war.
POLITICS
The Independent

Ethiopia's PM defiant as rebel Tigray forces make advances

Ethiopia’s prime minister has called on his supporters to redouble their efforts in the country's civil war, as rebel forces claimed to have seized key cities that control a major highway toward the capital.A move on the capital, Addis Ababa would signal a new phase in the war that has killed thousands of people since fighting broke out almost a year ago between Ethiopian government troops and Tigray forces in the country's northern region.The prime minister’s spokeswoman, Billene Seyoum, did not immediately respond to a question Monday about the government leader’s current whereabouts or travel plans.Prime Minister Abiy...
POLITICS
AFP

Sudanese anti-coup protesters barricade streets

Sudanese anti-coup protesters on Sunday manned barricades in Khartoum a day after a deadly crackdown on mass rallies, as a defiant civil disobedience campaign against the military takeover entered its seventh day. Tens of thousands had turned out across the country for Saturday's demonstrations, marching against the army's October 25 power grab, when top General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan dissolved the government, declared a state of emergency and detained Sudan's civilian leadership. The move sparked a chorus of international condemnation and punitive aid cuts, with world powers demanding a swift return to civilian rule and calls for the military to show "restraint" against protesters. Volker Perthes, UN special representative to Sudan, said Sunday he had met with detained Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok, who is under armed guard by the ruling military junta.
PROTESTS
AFP

Sudan's ousted PM says solution hinges on return of govt: ministry

Sudan's ousted Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok said Monday the reinstatement of his government, dissolved in a military coup, could pave the way to a solution in the country, the information ministry said. He added that "the release of the cabinet ministers and the full reinstatement of the government could pave the way to a solution," the ministry said.
WORLD
AFP

Ethiopia's Abiy vows victory, as army fights Tigrayan rebels for key town

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed on Monday vowed to keep fighting until victory in the year-long war in his country's north, as rebels claimed to have seized another key town. But Abiy, who won the Nobel Peace Prize in 2019, said he believed victory was possible and urged his countrymen to unify and join the fight.
POLITICS

