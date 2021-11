Irish singer-songwriter CMAT is pleased to announce a headline Belfast show at Limelight 2 on Saturday 12th March 2022. CMAT today announces her debut album If My Wife New I'd Be Dead, set for release via AWAL Recordings on February 25th 2022. She has also shared an instantly glorious new single, 'No More Virgos'. On the pulsing 'No More Virgos' the Dublin cowgirl again showcases her songwriting prowess and lyrical ingenuity - marrying, as she puts it, “my love of 80's Italo disco with my hatred of Virgos.”

MUSIC ・ 5 DAYS AGO