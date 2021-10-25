CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
What is SafePal Earn?

CoinTelegraph
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFounded in 2018, SafePal is a cryptocurrency wallet that aims to provide a secure and user-friendly crypto management platform for the masses. Being the first hardware wallet portfolio of Binance, SafePal now serves more than three million users worldwide. SafePal provides hardware and software wallet product lines, all paired and managed...

cointelegraph.com

cryptopotato.com

What is Play-to-Earn? These Are The Top Play-to-Earn Crypto Games

Play to earn is emerging as a trending business model and is taking the DeFi gaming industry by storm. Here’s everything you need to know about it. Gamers are no longer overlooked and crossed out as outcasts who waste their time instead of doing something productive. According to some estimations,...
GAMBLING
CoinTelegraph

The future of longevity lies with digital currency visionaries

The promise of a longer and healthier life has dominated both cultural and medical discourse for centuries. From the first accounts of Nicolas Flamel’s philosopher’s stone granting immortality to the latest superfood that promised to reverse aging, we are captivated by the idea of a longer and more vibrant life. Encouragingly, the longevity sector has proven that a longer and healthier lifespan isn’t just a magazine headline — it is an attainable reality. Humans will not only live longer but will have more active, healthy and engaged years on this Earth. Research units from all over the world are making discoveries every day. Medical advancements, fueled by intensive research and experimentation, are changing how scientists, doctors and even cultural commentators think about how long and how well we can live. We are, indeed, now in the era of longevity.
HEALTH
CoinTelegraph

Blockchain technology can make micropayments finally functional

I recently came across Marc Andreessen’s article from 2014 on Bitcoin (BTC). In many ways, it is visionary (no surprise). I have been in the industry for four years now, with most of my focus being on the social impact of blockchain. It is astonishing to me that in 2014, before there was any institutional presence in Bitcoin — or, indeed, a popular understanding of this new technology — Andreessen was able to outline its potential economic and social impact for the future.
ECONOMY
CoinTelegraph

Crypto payments platform introduces a solution to scalability concerns with the help from co-inventor of blockchain

Since the release of the Bitcoin white paper exactly 13 years ago, blockchain technology has revolutionized several industries with multiple use cases, including facilitating money transfers, automated legal contracts, and providing traceability to the supply chain. And a blockchain project advised by the co-inventor of blockchain technology, Dr. Scott Stornetta, has decided to launch their mainnet on this very day. Jax.Network positions itself as an extension of the Bitcoin (BTC) network, fixing the scalability problem of the latter.
MARKETS
CoinTelegraph

NYDIG acquires Bitcoin micropayments firm Bottlepay

Bitcoin (BTC) investment firm New York Digital Investment Group, or NYDIG, has announced the acquisition of United Kingdom-based micropayment service Bottlepay for an estimated fee between $280 million and $300 million. NYDIG previously participated in the company’s $15.4-million seed funding round in February, a raise that was led by British...
BUSINESS
CoinTelegraph

A play-to-earn blockchain envisions a revolutionary token economy through the ‘perfect combination’ of DeFi and NFTs

The new era of blockchain-based games involves more than advanced graphics and sophisticated gameplay. Through the advent of technologies that enable decentralized finance (DeFi) and nonfungible tokens (NFTs), in-game incentives can turn into real-life financial rewards. Dragon Mainland is a play-to-earn game that combines PvP (player vs player) and PvE...
VIDEO GAMES
CoinTelegraph

How to invest in uncertain times with Freewallet

The cryptocurrency market is as unpredictable as ever. In April 2021, Bitcoin (BTC) reached $65,000 only to drop to $28,000 in June 2021. Could BTC hit another all-time high by the end of the year? The experts are of little help: BTC price predictions are their daily bread but no one knows for certain. The most popular prediction is around $100,000 per bitcoin by the end of the year, probably because it’s the most ambitious and hopeful prognosis.
STOCKS
CoinTelegraph

Why Larix is the leading lending platform on Solana?

Larix, at the time of writing, is the largest lending protocol on Solana at $516 million total value locked (TVL) for both borrow and lending. Having adopted a dynamic interest rate model and created more capital-efficient risk management pools, Larix is also considered to be the most secured platform among users. Larix has an arsenal of plans with a broad selection of collateral types with predetermined milestones referred to in their roadmap, namely crypto tokens, stablecoins, synthetic assets, nonfungible tokens (NFTs) and other kinds of assets (account receivables, invoices, mortgages, etc.), all of which can be utilized in a safe and decentralized way. Furthermore, the incentive system based on a delicately designed token economy enables continuous allocations to boost demands.
ECONOMY
NewsBreak
Technology
CoinTelegraph

Alchemy Pay celebrates 150 enterprise and payment processing participants

Some of the premier figures in crypto gathered at the Waldorf Astoria in Shanghai on October 27, 2021, to celebrate a new alliance with a mission to advance the blockchain industry. The Blockchain Infrastructure Alliance (BIA) was inaugurated with a dinner hosted by the crypto-fiat payment network Alchemy Pay, alongside co-hosts Polygon Network, NEAR Protocol, Draper Dragon and Bit.Store. The event was graced by the presence of over a hundred celebrities and leaders of the industry including Tencent, Alipay, Mastercard, Binance, Huobi, OKEx, Polygon, NEAR, NEO and many others.
BUSINESS
CoinTelegraph

Vitalik Buterin shares positive outlook on the establishment of crypto cities

In a blog post published on Sunday, Ethereum (ETH) co-founder Vitalik Buterin voiced his support for utilizing the cryptocurrency phenomena to serve the interests of local governments and their citizens. Specifically, Buterin discussed the formation of city tokens and decentralized autonomous organizations, known as DAOs. DAOs are self-governing organizations where...
ECONOMY
CoinTelegraph

Argo Blockchain mines record 597 BTC during Q3 2021

Cryptocurrency mining firm Argo Blockchain has just released its Q3 financial report detailing record setting revenues for the period. The London headquartered company reported that it had mined 597 BTC and “BTC equivalents” during the third quarter of 2021. At current prices, Argo’s Bitcoin haul would be worth roughly $36.5 million.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
CoinTelegraph

NFT hype isn’t cooling down as Coinbase and FTX only dive deeper

Nonfungible tokens (NFTs) and the marketplaces they trade on have been the talk of the cryptoverse for a while now. Even amid the peak of the bull run, the hype for NFTs is not decreasing. It is arguable to say that the traction they are gaining is at an all-time high right now and continues to climb higher.
STOCKS
CoinTelegraph

Ubisoft will seek to invest in and create blockchain games

Ubisoft, one of the world’s largest video game companies — responsible for creating popular franchise games such as Assassin’s Creed, Far Cry and For Honor — hosted its Q2 earnings call this week, where blockchain was a key topic of discussion. Alongside reporting a 15% increase in unique active players...
VIDEO GAMES
CoinTelegraph

After a record-breaking month, WadzPay token (WTK) is now listed on Bitrue.com

Singapore Oct. 29, 2021. WadzPay Token (WTK) is now listed on Bitrue.com, a leading digital asset management platform for Bitcoin (BTC), Ether (ETH), Ripple (XRP), XinFin (XDC) and more. Bitrue is among the top 20 digital currency exchanges in the world by volume. Users can trade WTK on Bitrue.com starting October 29, 2021.
MARKETS
CoinTelegraph

Huobi trials NFT marketplace to further GameFi and metaverse strategy

Huobi Group, the company operating one of the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchanges, is launching its own nonfungible token (NFT) marketplace, following in the steps of other major crypto exchanges. Huobi has rolled out a trial for Huobi NFT, an NFT marketplace allowing users to buy and trade NFT artwork and...
COMPUTERS
CoinTelegraph

6 Questions for Yoni Assia of eToro

We ask the buidlers in the blockchain and cryptocurrency sector for their thoughts on the industry… and we throw in a few random zingers to keep them on their toes!. This week, our 6 Questions go to Yoni Assia, the co-founder and CEO of eToro. Yoni Assia is the co-founder...
RETAIL
CoinTelegraph

Digital Currency Group sells $700M of shares for investors to take profits

Digital Currency Group (DCG), one of the largest companies in the cryptocurrency industry, has completed a major secondary investment round led by Japanese financial giant SoftBank. DCG has sold $700 million worth of shares to companies like Google’s parent company, Alphabet, to bring its valuation to more than $10 billion,...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Stratasys Earnings: What to Watch on Nov. 4

Wall Street expects Q3 revenue to grow 17% year over year. Analysts also project that adjusted loss per share will widen by 20%. Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) is slated to report its third-quarter 2021 results before the market open on Thursday, Nov. 4. Its conference call with analysts is scheduled for that day at 8:30 a.m. EDT.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Forbes

Earnings Preview: What To Expect From Facebook Today

Facebook Inc. ﻿ is scheduled to report earnings after Monday’s close. The stock hit a record high of $384.33/share in 2021 and is currently trading near $325/share. The stock is prone to big moves after reporting earnings and can easily gap up if the numbers are strong. Conversely, if the numbers disappoint, the stock can easily gap down. To help you prepare, here is what the Street is expecting:
MARKETS
CoinTelegraph

Aavegotchi gains 50% as ‘Gotchiverse’ auctions set a path to the Metaverse

The world of decentralized gaming has seen significant growth in 2021 as the rise of play-to-earn (P2E) gaming merged with NFTs to open the first pathway to the Metaverse. Aavegotchi is currently making inroads in the blockchain-based gaming sector with a somewhat novel approach that incorporates features from P2E gaming, nonfungible tokens (NFTs) and decentralized finance (DeFi).
HOBBIES

