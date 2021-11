ARTIST ACCUSES OLIVIA RODRIGO OF POSTING CONTENT WITHOUT CREDIT: Artist Celeste Mountjoy, who goes by the name fithyratbag on Instagram, is accusing Olivia Rodrigo of using her artwork without crediting her. On Monday (Oct. 18th), the ‘driver’s license” singer shared the image of one person pulling a blue string out of another with the caption, “I wish I could pull the sad out of you like this.” Mountjoy included the post in her Instagram Story, writing, “Hated it when @oliviarodrigo posts a drawing I did when I was 16 to her millions of followers and doesn’t give me credit ☹”

