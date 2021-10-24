CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Ringo Starr Releases Video For ‘Rock Around The Clock’

By Music News
wfav951.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRingo Starr has released a video for his new cover of "Rock Around The Clock." Ringo teamed up with brother-in-law and Eagles guitarist Joe Walsh for the new take on Bill Haley & His Comets' 1954 classic, which is one of four tunes included on the former-Beatle's latest...

wfav951.com

Comments / 0

Related
DoYouRemember?

The Beatles Reportedly Hated One Of Paul McCartney’s Songs

Even the biggest of artists have some flops. There is one Beatles song that Paul McCartney created called “Maxwell’s Silver Hammer” that the rest of the group absolutely hated, especially Ringo Starr. The song appears on their popular album Abbey Road. The Beatles loved to add different sounds while recording...
MUSIC
Popculture

The Go-Go's Rock and Roll Hall of Fame 2021 Slammed by Legendary Rock Drummer

Vanilla Fudge drummer Carmine Appice isn't too happy about The Go-Go's finally joining the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. In a new interview with Forbes, Apice called the most successful all-female group in rock history a "wimpy" act that's not Rock and Roll. The Go-Go's will be inducted into the Rock Hall on Saturday, alongside Todd Rundgren, Foo Fighters, Jay-Z, Carole King, and Tina Turner.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nathan East
Person
Ringo Starr
Person
Bill Haley
Person
Joe Walsh
Person
Eric Clapton
InsideHook

Paul McCartney Explains Why None of the Other Beatles Played on “Yesterday”

By now, the origins of the Beatles classic “Yesterday” are the stuff of legend: the melody famously came to Paul McCartney in a dream, and he used dummy lyrics and the placeholder title “Scrambled Eggs” for it until he got the words right. But McCartney’s new book The Lyrics: 1956 to the Present (out Nov. 2) delves deeper into the story behind the hit song, and the former Beatle recently shared an excerpt from the book on a radio broadcast explaining why the song is essentially a solo track.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rock Around The Clock#Eagles#British#Soundcue
wfav951.com

Flashback: George Harrison Becomes The First Solo Beatle To Tour America

It was 47 years ago today night (November 2nd, 1974) that George Harrison launched his “George Harrison & Friends North American Tour” becoming the first solo Beatle to tour North America. Harrison opened the tour on November 2nd, 1974 at Vancouver's Pacific Coliseum. The 30-date tour was particularly grueling for Harrison, who had blown out his voice in the rush to complete his Dark Horse album, resulting in some reporters mockingly referring to the dates as the “Dark Hoarse” tour. To make matters worse, Harrison and his band were often playing two shows a day, with some dates not selling out. The show, which already had pacing problems due to Harrison's choice of material, featured guest spots by saxophonist Tom Scott and Billy Preston, as well as two long Indian music sets by sitar virtuoso Ravi Shankar interspersed within the concerts, which all but wrecked any momentum the “rock” aspects of the show had gained.
MUSIC
cincymusic.com

Jimmy Clepper Releases Video for Imposter

Jimmy Clepper, best known for being the frontman and songwriter behind hip-hop inspired indie rock band See You In The Funnies, has released a new video for the song 'Imposter' from his solo project. The song, complimenting the visual, was written during the thick of the pandemic and is about the struggles of imposter syndrome, feeling unsure about your future and uncertain about your place in it.
MUSIC
wfav951.com

Brian Wilson Would Be Elton John If He Could, Favorite Band Is The Rolling Stones

Brian Wilson shows no signs of slowing down, having just wrapped a string of fall tour dates and gearing up for his new documentary, Brian Wilson: Long Promised Road, set to hit the big screen and on demand this November 19th. Also dropping that day is his latest solo album, At My Piano, featuring the Beach Boys legend performing instrumental takes from his catalogue of classics.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
wfav951.com

Billy Joel Not Interested In Selling His Songs

Billy Joel says he has no intention of following the pack in selling off his musical catalogue. Over the past few years rock's biggest artists and best songwriters have liquidated their publishing and performance rights in multi-million dollar deals. Among the most high-profile musicians have been Bob Dylan, the Beach Boys, Paul Simon, along with most of Fleetwood Mac.
MUSIC
wcsx.com

Video: Why Ringo is a Great Drummer

A guy named Andrew on TikTok, took to the site to show people and prove that Ringo is not you average drummer…. Watch as this guy breaks down some of Ringo’s drumming while showing you what a regular person would try.
MUSIC
wfav951.com

Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Inducts Foo Fighters, The Go-Gos, & Tina Turner On Saturday

The 36th Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will take place this Saturday (October 30th) at 8 p.m. ET at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio — with a radio simulcast on SiriusXM’s Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Radio channel 310. The Induction Ceremony will be broadcast on HBO and streamed on HBO Max on November 20th.
MUSIC
hazard-herald.com

Radiohead release Follow Me Around

Radiohead have released 'Follow Me Around' as a single. The track was written in the late 90s and was actually performed at soundchecks on tour around that time, quickly becoming popular among the band's fans. A recorded version of the song also features on Radiohead’s 1998 film 'Meeting People Is...
MUSIC
wfav951.com

Paul McCartney Publishes ‘The Lyrics: 1956 To The Present’

Published today (November 2nd) is the new book, The Lyrics: 1956 To The Present by Paul McCartney. The collection, which was edited and introduced by Paul Muldoon, features “a treasure trove of material from McCartney’s personal archive — drafts, letters, photographs — never seen before, which make this also a unique visual record of one of the greatest songwriters of all time.”
ENTERTAINMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy