Quick Takes: ABBA, Queen, Rod Stewart, The Band, Jay Black

By Music News
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleABBA just released the lyric video for their new single, "Just A Notion." The track, which will be released on Voyager — the band's first studio set in four decades, coming on November 5th. "Just A Notion" is a revamped take on the previously bootlegged track, which was originally recorded in...

DoYouRemember?

Our Top 10 Most HATED 1970s Bands & Artists

The ’70s was a great time to be alive with possibly and collectively the best music of any other decade ever. Even some bands we associate with the ’60s made their best music in the ’70s. Both laymen and critics alike still heap high praises on bands like Led Zeppelin, The Who, who else? The Doors, even the BeeGees. But what about those bands everybody loves to hate? Those bands may not really be so bad, but for whatever the reason… haters gonna hate.
ROCK MUSIC
NEWS10 ABC

Jay Black, singer for Jay and the Americans, dies at 82

NEW YORK (AP) — Jay Black, front man for the 1960s rock band Jay and the Americans, who crooned the soaring vocals to hits like “This Magic Moment,” “Cara Mia” and “Come a Little Bit Closer,” has died. He was 82. The band announced the death of Black, born David...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Showbiz411

RIP Jay Black, Hitmaker of Jay Black and the Americans, Dead at 82

Jay Blatt, known to the 60s generation as Jay Black, has died. He was 82. Jay Black and the Americans were real hitmakers. “This Magic Moment,” “Come a Little Bit Closer,” were just some of their hits. A Facebook post from around 12 noon today says: “Today, we mourn the...
CELEBRITIES
themusicuniverse.com

Rod Stewart extends Las Vegas residency into 2022

Sir Rod Stewart will return to Las Vegas in 2022 for 10 shows of his acclaimed residency Rod Stewart: The Hits., presented in partnership by Caesars Entertainment and Live Nation Las Vegas, at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace. Stewart will perform select dates May 13-21 and September 23-October 1, 2022.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Popculture

Rod Stewart and His Son to Stand Trial Amid Assault Case

Rock legend Rod Stewart and his son Sean Stewart will stand trial on charges of allegedly barring a security guard during a New Year's Eve party in December 2019. On Friday, a plea deal between the "Maggie May" singer and Florida prosecutors fell apart, so the judge in the case scheduled the trial to begin on Jan. 25, 2022, reports the Associated Press. Stewart, 76, and Sean, 41, are facing misdemeanor battery charges.
CELEBRITIES
stereoboard.com

Rod Stewart Announces UK Arena Tour For Autumn 2022

Rod Stewart has confirmed UK arena shows for autumn 2022. The legendary singer-songwriter will call in Nottingham, London, Glasgow, Liverpool, Birmingham, Leeds, Manchester and Newcastle between November 16 and December 17, with tickets on general sale at 9am on October 29. The announcement follows news of his 31st studio album,...
MUSIC
Sunderland Echo

Rod Stewart tour 2022: when tickets go on sale for UK dates - and when The Tears of Hercules album is out

Having sold 250 million albums across the globe and boasting a career that has spanned six decades, Sir Rod Stewart has already secured his place among pop music’s greats. And yet the veteran rocker, whose hits include ‘Sailing’, ‘Baby Jane’ and ‘Da Ya Think I’m Sexy?’, clearly has no plans to hang up his microphone anytime soon.
MUSIC
wfav951.com

Brian Wilson Would Be Elton John If He Could, Favorite Band Is The Rolling Stones

Brian Wilson shows no signs of slowing down, having just wrapped a string of fall tour dates and gearing up for his new documentary, Brian Wilson: Long Promised Road, set to hit the big screen and on demand this November 19th. Also dropping that day is his latest solo album, At My Piano, featuring the Beach Boys legend performing instrumental takes from his catalogue of classics.
MUSIC
wfav951.com

Elvis Costello Drops New Single, ‘The Boy Called If’ LP Set For January

Coming on January 14th is Elvis Costello & The Imposters' latest album, The Boy Called If. The new set, which is Costello's 32nd album, is the followup to 2020's Hey Clockface. Costello has dropped a teaser from the new album, titled, “Magnificent Hurt.”. Elvis Costello said in a statement announcing...
MUSIC
Sasquatch 92.1 FM

How Rod Stewart Inspired Kiss’ ‘Hard Luck Woman’

Paul Stanley never intended for "Hard Luck Woman" to appear on a Kiss album or even to be performed by his band. When he sat down to write the song, Stanley had another voice in his head: Rod Stewart's. Having listened to Stewart's "Maggie May," "Mandolin Wind" and "You Wear It Well," the Kiss member thought he might try his hand at the same style.
MUSIC
wfav951.com

Flashback: George Harrison Becomes The First Solo Beatle To Tour America

It was 47 years ago today night (November 2nd, 1974) that George Harrison launched his “George Harrison & Friends North American Tour” becoming the first solo Beatle to tour North America. Harrison opened the tour on November 2nd, 1974 at Vancouver's Pacific Coliseum. The 30-date tour was particularly grueling for Harrison, who had blown out his voice in the rush to complete his Dark Horse album, resulting in some reporters mockingly referring to the dates as the “Dark Hoarse” tour. To make matters worse, Harrison and his band were often playing two shows a day, with some dates not selling out. The show, which already had pacing problems due to Harrison's choice of material, featured guest spots by saxophonist Tom Scott and Billy Preston, as well as two long Indian music sets by sitar virtuoso Ravi Shankar interspersed within the concerts, which all but wrecked any momentum the “rock” aspects of the show had gained.
MUSIC
Popculture

The Go-Go's Rock and Roll Hall of Fame 2021 Slammed by Legendary Rock Drummer

Vanilla Fudge drummer Carmine Appice isn't too happy about The Go-Go's finally joining the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. In a new interview with Forbes, Apice called the most successful all-female group in rock history a "wimpy" act that's not Rock and Roll. The Go-Go's will be inducted into the Rock Hall on Saturday, alongside Todd Rundgren, Foo Fighters, Jay-Z, Carole King, and Tina Turner.
MUSIC
Essence

This Week In Black Love: Evander Holyfield Gets Engaged, Bey & Jay Take Venice And More

This week there were engagement announcements, birthday celebrations (with elaborate gifts given), red carpet date nights and a whole lot more. What a week it was for Black celebrity couples! There were engagement announcements, birthday celebrations (with elaborate gifts given), red carpet date nights and a whole lot more. A lot of the action took place at the Los Angeles premiere of Netflix’s The Harder They Fall. Producer Jay-Z stepped out with Beyoncé (who stayed off the red carpet again but still snapped some effortlessly stunning photos for her Instagram), Kelly Rowland and Tim Weatherspoon left their sons at home to show support (and she was greeted in the sweetest way by Jay), and All American star Bre-Z and her partner Chris Amore stepped out in style to get a first look at the film.
RELATIONSHIPS

