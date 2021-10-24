CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: The Rolling Stones Bowed To Pressure From Female Activists Over Playing ‘Brown Sugar’

By Music News
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRolling Stones pulled "Brown Sugar" from their current setlists due to a group of female activists that infiltrated a fan message board, according to The Daily Mail. The band's 2021 dates mark the first time since the tune's release in 1971 that the Stones have omitted the chart-topper from their...

