Path to the pros littered with horror stories, systematic mistreatment. The number of ballplayers under contract in the minor leagues is tough to precisely nail down. No one farm system is grown and cultivated the same. In July 2018, The New York Yankees had 340 players signed to their franchise, 50 more than any other Major League Baseball team at the time. A Baseball America estimate from that same summer pegged the median number of players per organization at 275-280.

MLB ・ 10 DAYS AGO