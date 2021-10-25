Thailand to regulate digital platform service businesses

Historically, antitrust authorities have taken a laissez-faire approach under the assumption that it is better to err on the side of not intervening when there is uncertainty. This has allowed companies like Google and Facebook to go on a shopping spree to acquire early-stage competitors that could have become a threat if left independent. But recent signals, such as the appointment of Lina Khan as the Chair of the Federal Trade Commission, suggest that the tide may be turning, and big tech may find themselves in the position of having to either defend their dominance as beneficial to their ecosystems or risk losing it.

