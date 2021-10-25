CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
African Union chair calls for release of Sudan’s leadership – statement

By Syndicated Content
 8 days ago

ADDIS ABABA (Reuters) – Sudan’s political leaders should be released and...

AFP

Rebels claim control of Ethiopian city, sparking govt denials

Tigrayan rebels said Saturday they have secured "full control" of the strategic northern Ethiopian city of Dessie, sparking a furious denial by the government even as residents reported a retreat by federal forces from the area. The capture of Dessie by the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) marks a new step in its offensive in the nearly year-long war, after it retook most of Tigray from federal forces in June and expanded its presence into neighbouring regions. In response to the TPLF's latest push southward, the United States on Saturday called on the rebels to withdraw from the regions of Afar and Amhara, home of Dessie. A TPLF spokesman, Kindeya Gebrehiwot, had earlier tweeted that "the city of Dessie is under full control of our forces".
WORLD
US News and World Report

U.N. Chief Calls for Immediate Release of Sudan's Officials

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Monday called for the immediate release of Sudan's prime minister and all other officials after the Sudan military seized power in the nation. "I condemn the ongoing military coup in Sudan. Prime Minister Hamdok & all other officials must be released immediately....
WORLD
AFP

Ethiopia's Abiy vows victory, as army fights Tigrayan rebels for key town

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed on Monday vowed to keep fighting until victory in the year-long war in his country's north, as rebels claimed to have seized another key town. But Abiy, who won the Nobel Peace Prize in 2019, said he believed victory was possible and urged his countrymen to unify and join the fight.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Moussa Faki
U.S. Department of State

Secretary Blinken’s Call with African Union Chairperson Moussa Faki Mahamat

The following is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke today with African Union (AU) Commission Chairperson Moussa Faki Mahamat. The Secretary welcomed the decision by the AU Peace and Security Council to suspend Sudan, noting the importance leadership role the AU plays on democracy and stability in Africa. The Secretary and the Chairperson agreed that Sudan must return to civilian leadership in accordance with the 2019 Constitutional Declaration. The Chairperson and the Secretary reaffirmed the importance of the right of the Sudanese people to peacefully assemble and express their demand for civilian rule free from armed or other forceful interference.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sudan#Reuters
kfgo.com

Western Union suspended Sudan operations following coup -statement

NEW YORK (Reuters) – Western Union Co said on Thursday it suspended its services in Sudan as of Oct. 26 “due to the military coup.”. At least 11 people have died in confrontations between soldiers and anti-coup protesters after the Sudanese army took over control earlier this week. Western Union...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
UPI News

African Union suspends Sudan; World Bank pauses funds over coup

Oct. 27 (UPI) -- Resistance and condemnation of the military coup of Sudan grew at home and abroad on Wednesday as the African Union suspended the country's membership and protests continued within its borders. The 55-member continental union on Wednesday suspended Sudan with immediate effect from all of its activities...
AFRICA
IBTimes

Tear Gas Fired At Sudan Protesters As Calls Grow For PM's Release

Sudanese security forces fired tear gas at anti-army protesters late Tuesday, witnesses said, as calls mounted for the release of the deposed prime minister a day after a military coup. UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres demanded Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok "be released immediately", before the Security Council held an emergency...
PROTESTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Human Rights
News Break
Politics
Place
Africa
ktwb.com

Tigrayan forces say they have seized strategic town in Ethiopia’s Amhara region

ADDIS ABABA (Reuters) -Rebellious Tigrayan forces said on Saturday they had seized the strategic town of Dessie in Ethiopia’s Amhara region where tens of thousands of ethnic Amharas have sought refuge from an escalation in fighting. The fighters pushed Ethiopian government forces from Dessie and were headed towards the town...
MILITARY
International Business Times

UN Calls On Sudan's Military To Restore Civilian-led Govt

The UN Security Council called Thursday on Sudan's new military rulers to restore the civilian-led government that they toppled this week. The council passed unanimously a statement that expressed "serious concern" about the coup Monday in the poverty-stricken African nation which has enjoyed only rare periods of democracy since gaining independence in 1956.
WORLD
UN News Centre

Guterres calls again for detained leaders’ release after Sudan coup

UN Secretary-General António Guterres on Tuesday renewed his call for the immediate release of all those detained in the military coup in Sudan, as the Security Council meets behind closed doors in New York to discuss the crisis. Pro-democracy demonstrations continued in the country’s capital, Khartoum, one day after the...
WORLD
The Independent

Sudan coup: US calls for ‘immediate release’ of civilian government

White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said the US is “deeply alarmed at reports” that the Sudanese military has seized power and detained the country’s transitional government.On Monday, Sudanese military General Abdel-Fattah Burhan announced he was dissolving the country’s civilian government after Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdock and other senior officials were placed under arrest. Asked whether President Joe Biden had been briefed, Ms Jean-Pierre said he had and added: “We reject the actions by the military and call for the immediate release of the Prime Minister and others who have been placed under house arrest”. She called the Sudanese military’s actions “in stark opposition to the will of the Sudanese people and their aspirations for peace, liberty and justice,” and said the US “continues to strongly support the Sudanese people's demand for a democratic transition in Sudan“. Ms Jean-Pierre added that the Biden administration will “continue to evaluate how to best help the Sudanese people achieve this goal”.
U.S. POLITICS
U.S. Department of State

Troika Statement on Military Takeover in Sudan

The text of the following statement was released by the Troika: Governments of the United States of America, the United Kingdom, and Norway. The Troika is deeply concerned about the situation in Sudan and condemns the suspension of the institutions of state, the declaration of state of emergency, and the military forces detaining Prime Minister Hamdok as well as other members of the civilian leadership. We call on the security forces to immediately release those they have unlawfully detained. The actions of the military represent a betrayal of the revolution, the transition, and the legitimate requests of the Sudanese people for peace, justice and economic development.
MILITARY
The Independent

UN chief to Sudan army: Reverse coup, take heed of protests

The U.N. secretary general urged Sudan s generals on Sunday to reverse their takeover of the country, a day after tens of thousands of people took to the streets in the largest pro-democracy protest since last week's coup.Antonio Guterres said the generals should “take heed” of Saturday’s protests. “Time to go back to the legitimate constitutional arrangements,” he said in a tweet.He was referring to a power-sharing deal that established joint military-civilian rule following the ouster of longtime autocrat Omar al-Bashir and his Islamist government in April 2019.Guterres expressed concern about violence against protesters on Saturday, calling for perpetrators...
ADVOCACY
The Independent

Ethiopia's PM defiant as rebel Tigray forces make advances

Ethiopia’s prime minister has called on his supporters to redouble their efforts in the country's civil war, as rebel forces claimed to have seized key cities that control a major highway toward the capital.A move on the capital, Addis Ababa would signal a new phase in the war that has killed thousands of people since fighting broke out almost a year ago between Ethiopian government troops and Tigray forces in the country's northern region.The prime minister’s spokeswoman, Billene Seyoum, did not immediately respond to a question Monday about the government leader’s current whereabouts or travel plans.Prime Minister Abiy...
POLITICS

