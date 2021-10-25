CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sudan’s Burhan declares state of emergency, dissolves government

By Syndicated Content
ktwb.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCAIRO (Reuters) – Sudan’s ruling council head Abdel Fattah al-Burhan announced...

ktwb.com

go955.com

Sudan’s army chief Burhan meets with Saudi ambassador in Khartoum

CAIRO (Reuters) – Sudan’s armed forces chief General Abdel Fatah al-Burhan met with Saudi Arabia’s ambassador to Khartoum Ali Bin Hasan Jaafar on Wednesday to discuss the crisis in Sudan and efforts to resolve the situation through dialog “among all relevant parties”, the country’s armed forces Facebook page said. (Reporting...
WORLD
WDBO

Sudan PM held in apparent coup; general declares emergency

CAIRO — (AP) — Sudan’s leading general declared a state of emergency Monday, hours after his forces arrested the acting prime minister and disrupted the internet in an apparent coup as the country was nearing a planned transition to a civilian leadership. In a televised address, Gen. Abdel-Fattah Burhan announced...
WORLD
foreigndesknews.com

Sudan Coup: Military Dissolves Civilian Government and Arrests Leaders

A coup is under way in Sudan, where the military has dissolved civilian rule, arrested political leaders and declared a state of emergency. The coup leader, Gen Abdel Fattah Burhan, blamed political infighting. Protests have erupted in several cities including the capital Khartoum. Three people are said to have died...
WORLD
theedgemarkets.com

Sudan's Burhan says army ousted government to avoid civil war

KHARTOUM (Oct 27): Sudan's armed forces chief defended the military's seizure of power, saying he had ousted the government to avoid civil war, while protesters took to the streets on Tuesday to demonstrate against the takeover after a day of deadly clashes. The military takeover on Monday brought a halt...
POLITICS
Washington Post

Sudan’s military detains prime minister and dissolves government in coup

NAIROBI — Sudan’s military on Monday detained the prime minister, dissolved the government and declared a state of emergency, in what could be the end of a democratic transition propelled by the millions of Sudanese who marched in the streets for the overthrow of longtime dictator Omar Hassan al-Bashir more than two years ago.
WORLD
Public Radio International PRI

Sudan’s military seizes power, dissolves transitional government

Top of The World — our morning news roundup written by editors at The World. Subscribe here. After dissolving Sudan’s transitional government and placing acting Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok under house arrest, the military seized power in Sudan. Thousands took to the streets in Khartoum, and at least 12 protesters were wounded in demonstrations, according to the Sudanese Doctors Committee. The head of the ruling council, military officer Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, announced a state of emergency across the country and said that the military needed to protect the country’s safety and security, which the 2019 transitional government failed to do. In just a few weeks, Sudan’s military was expected to hand leadership of the Sudan’s ruling council to civilians. The military takeover comes two years after countrywide protests forced Omar al-Bashir, who ruled Sudan for 30 years, to step down.
POLITICS
The Independent

UN chief to Sudan army: Reverse coup, take heed of protests

The U.N. secretary general urged Sudan s generals on Sunday to reverse their takeover of the country, a day after tens of thousands of people took to the streets in the largest pro-democracy protest since last week's coup.Antonio Guterres said the generals should “take heed” of Saturday’s protests. “Time to go back to the legitimate constitutional arrangements,” he said in a tweet.He was referring to a power-sharing deal that established joint military-civilian rule following the ouster of longtime autocrat Omar al-Bashir and his Islamist government in April 2019.Guterres expressed concern about violence against protesters on Saturday, calling for perpetrators...
ADVOCACY
UPI News

Protesters take to streets in Sudan demanding end to military rule

Oct. 30 (UPI) -- Sudan saw a wave of protests across the country Saturday against the military government that seized power earlier this week. Thousands of demonstrators filled the streets in the capital city Khartoum and elsewhere insisting that Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok be returned to power after being ousted by the military.
PROTESTS
AFP

Tigrayan rebels claim Ethiopian town in major advance denied by govt

Tigrayan rebels on Sunday announced they have captured a strategic northern Ethiopian town, but the government denied the claims, saying federal forces were mounting a "fierce" battle for Kombolcha and the city of Dessie. If confirmed, the capture of Kombolcha on Sunday, which came a day after the rebels claimed control of Dessie, would reflect a rapid advance by the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) in the nearly year-long war.
POLITICS
ktwb.com

Tigrayan forces say they have seized strategic town in Ethiopia’s Amhara region

ADDIS ABABA (Reuters) -Rebellious Tigrayan forces said on Saturday they had seized the strategic town of Dessie in Ethiopia’s Amhara region where tens of thousands of ethnic Amharas have sought refuge from an escalation in fighting. The fighters pushed Ethiopian government forces from Dessie and were headed towards the town...
MILITARY
Reuters

Sudanese general ignored U.S. warning as army rolled out coup plan

KHARTOUM, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Hours before Sudan's army seized power and dissolved its government, a senior U.S. envoy warned the country's top general not to take any steps against the civilian administration that was overseeing a democratic transition, diplomats said. Jeffrey Feltman, President Joe Biden's special envoy for the...
MILITARY
San Diego Union-Tribune

Ethiopia's PM defiant as rival Tigray forces make advances

Ethiopia's prime minister has called on citizens to redouble their efforts to combat the rival Tigray forces who claim to have seized key cities on a major highway leading to the capital A move on the capital of Addis Ababa is a new phase in the war that has killed thousands of people since fighting broke out a year ago between Ethiopian and allied forces and Tigray ones who had long dominated the national government
POLITICS
AFP

US sees promise in Sudan protest 'restraint'

A US envoy on Tuesday applauded what he saw as restraint during Sudan's demonstrations against the military coup, seeing a hopeful sign for a peaceful return to civilian-backed rule. The United States had voiced alarm and warned Sudan's military not to use force ahead of mass protests called for Saturday over the October 25 ouster of the civilian leadership. Jeffrey Feltman, the US special envoy for the Horn of Africa, said that death toll of three was "far too many" but added, "We also commend those members of security forces who exercised restraint and upheld their obligations to respect human rights." Feltman said demonstrators also showed restraint by mostly avoiding sensitive military sites.
PROTESTS
AFP

Ethiopia's Abiy vows victory, as army fights Tigrayan rebels for key town

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed on Monday vowed to keep fighting until victory in the year-long war in his country's north, as rebels claimed to have seized another key town. But Abiy, who won the Nobel Peace Prize in 2019, said he believed victory was possible and urged his countrymen to unify and join the fight.
POLITICS
ktwb.com

Russia signals not ready to let Afghanistan’s Taliban into U.N

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) – No-one is in a hurry to recognize the Taliban as Afghanistan’s government, Russian U.N. Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia said on Friday, signaling that Moscow is not ready to allow the Islamists to represent Afghanistan at the United Nations. He also said U.N. and unilateral sanctions on Taliban...
WORLD
AFP

North Macedonia PM Zaev resigns after poor poll showing

North Macedonia's embattled Prime Minister Zoran Zaev said on Sunday that he was resigning following his party's poor showing in municipal elections over the weekend. The shock announcement follows months of sliding popularity for the prime minister as he struggled to keep the country's economy on track amid the pandemic's headwinds and talks over possible accession to the European Union all but stalled. "I take the responsibility for the results of these elections. I resign as prime minister," Zaev said during a press conference. "I have brought freedom and democracy, and democracy means taking responsibility," he said.
WORLD
ktwb.com

Japan foreign minister Motegi to become ruling party secretary general

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida tapped Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi to take the ruling party’s No.2 post, and former defence minister Yoshimasa Hayashi was floated in domestic media as a candidate for new foreign minister. Akira Amari, the secretary-general of Kishida’s Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), expressed his...
POLITICS

