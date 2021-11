Live Free or Die Motto is Perfect for New Hampshire. The Live Free or Die Motto is the perfect motto for the granite state. The license to carry weapons laws are some of the most open in the country. The reason this is on my mind is that my grandson is just old enough to ride in a jogging stroller so my daughter, who lives in New Jersey, has been running with him. I am a dad and like any dad, I worry. So, I told my wife I wanted to get my daughter a stun gun to protect herself on her runs for Christmas. The suggestion did not go over very well.

POLITICS ・ 5 DAYS AGO